Swaziland-born Cystic Fibrosis (CF) warrior Nompilo Dlamini took to social media to celebrate her 28th birthday

The young woman who currently resides in Mzansi shared a photo of herself with some colourful balloons to mark the occasion

South African social media users admired her strength and flooded her Twitter post with positive birthday wishes

Celebrating 28 years of resilience and grace is inspiring Cystic Fibrosis (CF) warrior Nompilo Dlamini.

The young woman has been vocal about her difficult journey of suffering from Cystic Fibrosis which severely affects her lungs, requiring a number of treatments, many of which have cost exorbitant amounts.

Birthday messages flowed in for brave Cystic Fibrosis (CF) warrior Nompilo Dlamini. Image: @NkhosiLa/Twitter

Focusing on the lighter side of life, the Swaziland-born lady took to Twitter to share an image of herself pictured with some colourful balloons to mark the celebration of another trip around the sun.

“Hello 28,” Nompilo captioned the post.

Earlier this year she shared that her lungs were failing and appealed for support to get life-changing surgery in India as the operation could not be performed in South Africa since Nompilo is not a Mzansi citizen.

However, due to unforeseen issues, the surgery could not be performed.

“Being chronically ill teaches you to be more grateful, to live life more than the world, appreciate everything more, live cautiously and carefree, you tend to not fear death as much, you build a unique relationship with God because that's all you have left, YOLO makes more sense,” said Nompilo in one of her tweets, reflecting on the life lessons she has gained in her life.

Many of her online followers flooded her post with heartfelt birthday messages for the inspiring queen.

@KhayaNtuli3 reacted.

“Happy birthday Sis, may you enjoy your day & lots of blessings..”

@SSindile commented:

“Happiest birthday to you warrior....many more years of strength and greatness .”

@sefakomokolo replied:

“Happy birthday... May you see many more years to come... May the good Lord continue to strengthen you, protect you, and bless you... May you continue to be a pillar of strength and blessing to others.”

@attlee_charles said:

“Wishing you a happy birthday Since this is your 28th birthday, I pray that the words of Psalm 28 be true to you in this brand new year of your life.”

@ToheerTosin replied:

“Happy Birthday mama, your fighting spirit is unimaginable. Do have yourself a great day .”

