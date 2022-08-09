A recent graduate from a well-respected local institution of technology beamed with pride and showed off her certificate

Twitter user @snegugukhumal14 was speechless as she took to social media to share photos from the auspicious day that she has been working hard to reach

Social media helped the lady celebrate the milestone of entering the professional world by welcoming her with congratulatory messages

The world is forever changing and women are doing big things nowadays. This Women's Month, Twitter user @snegugukhumal14, real name Nompilo Snegugu Khumalo, graduated fresh from MUT (Mangosuthu University of Technology) and is living proof that Mzansi women are changing the stereotype that women can only flourish in certain professions.

Nompilo Snegugu Khumalo has just graduated from MUT and was shining radiantly with pride on the special day. Image: @snegugukhumal14/Twitter/Getty Images

Taking to her socials, Khumalo shared a series of her pictures from the magical day and captioned her post with a heart emoji and the praying hands emoji. The grateful woman showed off her National Diploma certificate and South Africa gains another fearless female civil engineer.

All graduates know the difficulty of reaching this milestone takes a lot of hard work, dedication and perseverance.

Social media users showered Khumalo with praise for her achievement.

Take a look at some of the supportive comments;

@AusBassie responded:

"And when you pray tonight, pray for gratitude. We can all agree that the gift of life is the greatest of them all. Thank God for giving you a chance to live and fulfill your purpose. Thank God for what He has done, what He is doing, and what He will be doing."

@_Malusi_ said:

"MUT congratulations maKhumalo"

@Bhaduism commented:

""

