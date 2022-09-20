One go-getter who resides in Johannesburg is thrilled about completing her studies and becoming a qualified electrician

Retshedisitsoe Molapisi shared her joy on the socials and looked very pleased about her accomplishment

The young woman also praised God Almighty for granting her success and received tons of well-wishes from online peeps

A determined young woman is on cloud nine after becoming a qualified electrician and shared her joy on social media.

Retshedisitsoe Molapisi is thrilled about becoming a qualified electrical engineer. Image: Retshedisitsoe Molapisi/LinkedIn.

Retshedisitsoe Molapisi looked incredibly overjoyed about the milestone in the pic she shared on social media.

The young woman also thanked her creator for the big blessing, with the lovely lady’s post reading:

“A whole qualified electrician. It can only be God.”

It’s wonderful to see a young lady taking on the field of electrical engineering and being proud of every milestone reached along the road to success.

Naturally, in true Mzansi fashion, LinkedIn peeps wished Retshedisitsoe well for the momentous occasion in her post’s comment section.

Let’s take a peek at some of the top reactions from social media users:

Ogundimu Kehinde wants the good sis to reach greater heights:

“Keep it up, don't stop. Keep growing.”

Sebotsa Brenden reacted:

“With God's power, nothing is impossible to a willing mind.”

Tshepo Ngwenya added:

“Congratulations, ausi, and all the best going forward.”

Akongnwi Kingsley wrote:

“Powerful lady. Congratulations.”

Mangani Banda tried shooting his shot:

“The most beautiful electrician I have ever seen.”

Nkosana Mashiya had the kindest well-wishes for the strong woman:

“Congratulations, Retshedisitsoe Molapisi, well deserved.”

Herbert Scott is inspired and super stoked:

“Awesome and well done!”

