A gorgeous woman broke out into praise at a UKZN graduation ceremony, and South Africans loved the energy from it

Obtaining a degree is a very special moment in anyone's life, but the way it's done in Kwa-Zulu Natal is even more exciting

Peeps adored the unity that the crowd had with the woman, with many wanting to attend the university just or the graduation

Having an amazing graduation is something that UKZN students really have a knack for, and one gorgeous woman who broke out into praise at a graduation ceremony understood the assignment perfectly.

A beautiful lady broke out into a song of praise at a UKZN graduation, making people who weren't there jealous in the process. Images: University of KwaZulu-Natal/ Facebook

The stirring video was shared by the University of KwaZulu-Natal through a Facebook post, making South Africans flood the comment section with positive messages.

Graduation ceremonies are significant to those who have struggled through a course. They mark one crossing the finish line into the world of work. UKZN's graduations are even more special because of the surprising festivities.

What makes the clip truly special is how the crowd joins in on the praise and how the other academic staff relish the joyful moment. Peeps across Mzansi had nothing but positive energy to share about the video. See the comments below:

Nomabali Nono Maseti-Mbeje said:

"UKZN graduation is a whole vibe yazi. Kumnandi mani apha and they allow students to celebrate in their own way ❤️ Congratulations "

Gillian Mthembu mentioned:

"UKZN graduations are life! I'm super proud ❤️❤️❤️"

KgothiDee KgothiDee commented:

"Wow, this is lovely❤️❤️❤️ God never disappoints my sister "

Mimi Shangase shared:

"I just love the graduation ceremony at UKZN, people really celebrate their achievements there, they don't hold back. I always get goosebumps when I watch them "

Modiega Loster posted:

"Is it possible to study UNW then graduate at UKZN coz wooow"

Margaret Phiri Dimingu said

"Well done sisi keep up the amazing work. UKZN graduation ceremonies are better than having Netflix "

Hleh MakaNeo NoAphila Mkhize mentioned:

"Best and truly African graduations are at UKZN I am super proud of inspiring the greatness "

Hlubikazi KaBhungane commented:

"Love this university, my goodness. I always peel onions when I'm watching videos. God bless you ❤️"

