One gorgeous Durban lady is over the moon after obtaining her third academic qualification from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)

Phakamile Mazibuko bagged a whole Master of Education with a 75% grade and shared a snap from her graduation online

The lovely young lady also obtained Bachelor and Honours degrees in education previously, which she achieved with the highest honours

One stunning, smart babe from Durban is super excited about her latest academic achievement after bagging a whole Master of Education from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

Phakamile Mazibuko is a high achiever in academia. Image: Phakamile Mazibuko/LinkedIn.

The lovely lady obtained a 75% average and previously landed herself Bachelor and Honours degrees in education with the highest honours from the same institution.

Phakamile Mazibuko shared her fabulous news online and added a picture from her special day. What an inspiring young hun with a good head on her shoulders.

In the caption of the gorgeous woman’s LinkedIn post, she spoke about the importance of consistency and being perseverant when reaching for your dreams:

“No matter where you come from, you can achieve anything with commitment and consistency.”

Phakamile’s excellent news garnered a ton of traction from social media users who keenly congratulated the intelligent young lady and wished her everything of the best for her future endeavours.

Let’s see some top reactions from online peeps:

Skhumbuzo Zondo wished her well and left her the sweetest message:

“I offer my heartfelt congratulations on your achievements, my dear sister. We need more women like you in our society.”

Modibedi Djaje wants her to keep reaching greater heights:

“Congratulations are in order. Keep it up.”

Mbulelo Mandindi is impressed with the babe’s ample qualifications:

“Belts galore. Well done!”

Thulani Msani reacted:

“Well done.”

