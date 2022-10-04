One 29-year-old British Olympian loves to soothe herself by putting her thumb in her mouth, despite the habit leading her teeth to be misaligned

Mica Moore, who is a bobsledder and sprinter, often makes TikTok videos exuding body positivity and explains to peeps how she bites down on various foods

The athlete said that even though she cannot bite foods with her front teeth, she still loves her pearly whites

While many kiddies often fall asleep with their thumbs in their mouths when they are young, one star British Olympian has taken the habit well into adulthood.

Mica Moore is unashamed of her teeth or her habit. Image: micaruns/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Mica Moore is 29, and because of continually having her thumb in her mouth, the bobsledder and sprinter has crooked teeth and is unable to bite down on foods from certain angles.

But despite everything, the athlete notes that she can still eat any food and uses her side teeth to bite down, New York Post wrote.

Moore has amassed over 300k followers on TikTok and exudes body positivity as she answers questions peeps have about her teeth. In one comment, the sis said she loves her pearly whites.

Let’s take a peek at some of her videos and peruse some comments from TikTok users:

crustypringelscan said:

“How do you bite down to eat? Does it just kind of float right through?"

goodmornin’ Kanye added:

“My mom used to put on strong nail polish on my thumbnail to make me stop. Thank God, mom.”

Beans reacted:

“I can't stop either. I want to, but it's the only way I can fall asleep. My gap isn't as bad, but it's getting there.”

Gabbie wrote:

“I got braces, so I’ve got a tiny gap now.”

lumbabanda4 noted:

"Not me biting down with her. I just wanna help."

