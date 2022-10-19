Zozibini Tunzi gave social media users a look into some of her Africa Fashion Week London looks

The 29-year-old walked the runway at the prestigious fashion show recently and flew the South African flag high

Zozibini’s post warmed many hearts, with Instagram peeps anxious to get a glimpse of more of her outfits

Zozibini Tunzi offered Instagram users a glimpse into some of the outfits she rocked at Africa Fashion Week London.

Zozibini Tunzi showed off some Africa Fashion week London looks on Instagram. Image: zozitunzi.

Source: Instagram

In the post, the former Miss Universe donned stunning, African-printed, high fashion drip that had her looking as dazzling as ever.

The 29-year-old recently walked the catwalk of the prestigious fashion show and made South Africans extremely proud as she flew Mzansi’s flag high in the United Kingdom, looking classy everywhere she went.

Zozibini’s post was captioned:

“Scenes from Africa Fashion Week London. I had a fantastic time coming together with incredible African talent to tell our stories from a beautiful creative perspective. One that is in our glorious voice.”

Let’s have a look at the beauty’s Instagram pics:

Here are some of the most engaging reactions from netizens. Even the current Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri, admired her looks:

Arianadiariesblog loved the outfits and her beauty:

“Beautiful print on beautiful skin.”

ndavi.nokerii admired her:

“Ma’am.”

Lajawihair said:

“Such a vibe. Scrumptious.”

lennox_mhlongo added:

“You’re so beautiful every second.”

Simbulelemdleleni reacted:

“Obsessed with you.”

siya_the_formerslender commented:

“Universal language.”

Meaganlouisemakeup loves her face:

“Perfect face to work on.”

viwe_gqobana loved Zozi’s last pic of the post:

“The last frame.”

Sylviawoodeamissah loved the shades:

“Orange is the new colour.”

