One lady with no nose bone had peeps asking many questions after she posted a video squeezing it flat

The pretty hun’s clip has raked in over 1.5 million likes thus far, with netizens shocked by the lady’s unique nose

Some of the comments were straight-up hilarious, with the curiosity of many TikTok users causing them to ask some pretty funny things

One woman born without a bone in her nose set fire to social media after posting a clip online.

Romana Bruintjies has a unique nose. Image: Romana Bruintjies/TikTok.

Source: UGC

In the video, the lady displayed her ability to flatten her nose completely. Her unique nose garnered a lot of attention online.

TikTok user, Romana Bruintjes’s video has received more than 1.5 million likes and close to 13 000 reactions thus far.

Some of the comments were hilarious, with curiosity getting the best of many people who were quick to ask her the funniest questions.

Here is the video:

Here are some of the most hilarious reactions from people who had many questions about how she breathes well:

Keeley asked:

“How do you wear sunglasses?!”

Ambreen Mahmood commented:

“So, you’re able to sleep on your nose comfortably?”

amoellah777 joked:

“You must breath nice.”

Maria reacted:

“Be honest, after this TikTok, you just had to feel your nose to make sure.”

whispering rocks was curious:

“But how does your nose still looks so good?”

Ally Yost noted:

“Wait, this is making me think it was never necessary.”

Ana hilariously said:

“I had to touch mine to make sure I still had a bone there.”

