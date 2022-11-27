One beautiful modest lady is excited about graduating with her Master of Business Administration degree

The young woman celebrated her win online and shared pictures from her time in England, where she obtained the degree

The kindest messages poured in for the hard-working graduate, with many online peeps wishing her well for the future

A young, modest woman is amped about bagging her Master of Business Administration from York St. John University in England.

Rasha Jawad Judeh enjoyed her studies in England. Image: Rasha Jawad Judeh/LinkedIn.

The sis celebrated her win on LinkedIn, sharing pictures from her graduation and snaps of her enjoyable experiences in the country.

Rasha Jawad Judeh expressed gratitude for the beautiful experience. Her post read:

“My second graduation ceremony, but this time at York in the United Kingdom.

“On 15 November 2022, it was my graduation ceremony from York St. John University in York.

“I graduated in Business Administration, in association with Lincoln University of Business and Management.

“It was an amazing experience. Words can’t describe how beautiful the United Kingdom was. It’s an incredible country to visit, with many tourist attractions. I miss you, London. Until next time.”

Proud social media peeps wished the young graduate well on her accomplishment.

Here are some of the best reactions from LinkedIn users:

Mohammed Khater said:

“Congratulations, Rasha.”

Amani Abou Hachem expressed how proud she was of the young lady and her win with only one word:

“Congratulations.”

Syed Zunnun wished her well:

“Masha Allah. Mabrook. So happy for you. Congratulations, once again.”

Ayesha Khanam is wowed by her success:

“Well deserved, Rasha Jawad Judeh. Congratulations.”

