A woman proudly showed off the stunning shack she has managed to make for herself post-divorce

Facebook user Valentine Maezo Ramosoeu shared pictures of her beautiful shack with pride

Seeing what the woman has managed to accomplish left many feeling empowered

It is not easy to leave a marriage, especially when you are a woman who has been financially reliant on a man. A courageous Mzansi lady showed others that it is possible to rise after a divorce and her confidence empowered many.

Facebook user Valentine Maezo Ramosoeu is a strong woman who has managed to build a notable life for herself after being divorced. Image: Facebook / Valentine Maezo Ramosoeu

Many women stay in toxic marriages purely because they do not have the skills to do it on their own. This lady is showing women that it is possible, a brighter future is achievable.

Facebook user Valentine Maezo Ramosoeu shared pictures of her stunning shack which she has managed to build for herself after her divorce.

Her home is neat and decorated beautifully and is evidence that women are capable!

“My shack after divorce.”

Fellow Mzansi people let the divorcee know that she’s done amazingly

This is a power post for sure. Seeing what the lady has been able to achieve on her own is truly inspiring.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

Flodricah Kholofelo said:

“Busi La'Lets My sister that's very true, if only people knew how difficult life is after divorce. This is really a motivation, big up sis Valentine Maezo Ramosoeu.”

Cee-Jay Otsile said:

“Indeed most women should know that after divorce there's life, well done your house is so beautiful.”

Enathi Magobodi said:

“Absolutely amazing❤❤❤so inspired that after divorce you can start over, achieve good things and live the best life”

Thandiwe Faltein said:

“Woooow this beautiful indeed my Sista, big up to you.”

Thandi Lefatle said:

“Absolutely amazing you did amazing work keep it up ”

Settlements and self worth: South Africans share reasons why women thrive after getting a divorce

In related news, Briefly News reported that divorce is a touchy subject for some and one sure to spark some interesting opinions. A woman named Motla (@Motla_M) posed a thought-provoking question online about why a terminated marriage is in the best interest of so many women.

Taking to Twitter she asked:

“Most women thrive after divorce. Why is that?”

The responses were opinionated and many as Saffas gathered in the comments to share their answers to the burning question. While some made reference to divorce settlements favouring women, others said it is because women get a new lease on life after divorce.

