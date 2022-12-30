Mysterious pictures of strange-looking 'creatures' left many South Africans puzzled trying to figure out if they were real

The images weren't fake and are by a local South African photographer who did some work at Stilbaai beach

People flooded the comments with their theories of what they were seeing before experts cleared things up

A picture of five strange-looking objects at the beach left South Africans trying to figure out if they were seeing aliens. People ran wild with ideas about what they thought was really on the Mzansi shoreline.

Online users were convinced that they spotted aliens after seeing a viral pic. Image: Facebook/Jan Vorster/Getty Images/Ivan Pantic

Netizens named everything from aliens to them being mutated rubbish that is coming to the land for revenge. Online users could not come to an agreement as some were superstitious while others thought there would be a reasonable explanation.

Strange sighting at Stilbaai beach has South Africans confused

A picture of what looks like six-legged creatures made some people think the country was being invaded by aliens. The photos from a Facebook page were taken by photographer Jan Vorster who is an artist and people tried to guess what he caught on camera.

People's minds immediately went to being aliens but it turns out it was all an artistic display. According to IOL, the Two Oceans Aquarium confirmed that the so-called aliens were dried aloes posed upside down to look like creatures. It turns out that this was an artistic project for photography.

Facebook users were blown away and said that the pictures looked very realistic. Many peeps remarked that they were actually scared before they saw reports that it was aloe leaves.

Sonja de Wet commented:

"Looks like aliens."

Danelle Venter commented:

"Please go back into the ocean."

Mogamat Faiz Boltman commented:

"Spider crabs."

Liezel Jones commented:

"Crab?"

Liezel Jones commented:

"Looks like something from a sci-fi movie lol."

Luke Grove commented:

"Withered aloe leaves!"

Wouter Bosch commented:

"Maybe dried out aloe leaves upside down?"

Florence Tshepiso Masetla commented:

"Aliens?"

Salma Armien commented:

"Octopus, but it does look scary because they look the same."

Elsa Swanepoel Mathys commented:

"Hahaha people planted it like that. We've got the most wonderful beach and river to swim in."

'Meteor' in SA activates Mzansi CSIs as mysterious object causes debate

Briefly News reported online users reacted to seeing what many were convinced was a meteor. Many thought the rock looked like it landed from outer space.

Pictures made netizens think they were seeing something more serious. Other peeps were unconvinced that the sighting wasn't anything special.

A clip and some snaps posted by @Gift_Makoti_ show something that looks like a meteor. Tweeps gathered to discuss what they saw.

