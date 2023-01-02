Zozibini Tunzi has posted dazzling pics to ring in 2023 and glowed as she showed off her beauty

The 2019 Miss Universe exuded elegant summer vibes in the pictures she shared on social media

Online peeps were wowed by the former beauty queen and even the current Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri, admired her style

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Zozibini Tunzi has sent the internet into a frenzy after posting pictures on the socials, looking like a stunning African queen.

Zozibini Tunzi rang in 2023 by exuding good energy and summer vibes. Image: zozitunzi.

Source: Instagram

The 29-year-old rang in 2023 by posting the lovely snaps and looked like she was enjoying her leisure time before the hustle and bustle of the new year begins.

Zozibini exuded lovely summer energy in the photos and said she was hoping for a wonderful year filled with many blessings.

The 2019 Miss Universe’s post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Sibamba Ngazo Zozibini! Manifesting a year true to my name. A year of blessings and thanks. Happy new year. I wish you all happiness and love beyond your wildest imagination.”

Social media users were wowed by the stunner and even the current Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri, complimented her beauty.

Here are some reactions from peeps:

ndavi.nokerii said:

“Happy new year, beautiful.”

Yeoroooona admired:

“My favourite queen forever. I really want to see you back in Indonesia.”

Anelisasomana noted:

“Miss Universe!”

favoured_2 wished her well:

“Happy, blessed, and prosperous new year to you, my sunshine.”

Vivengoy wrote:

“Happy new year to you all.”

cwenga_liwani remarked:

“I know you always give us new year’s posts. Last year you gave us the Winchester and this year Waterfront. I’m loving this.”

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri promises to continue making Mzansi proud and posted a glam pic showing off a pretty smile

Meanwhile, Briefly News also wrote about Miss SA, Ndavi, Nokeri, who recently posted a pic and vowed to continue representing the Ubuntu of Mzansi.

The beauty queen has been the talk of the town since winning the Miss SA pageant in August 2022, with the 23-year-old making big moves already.

South African peeps look forward to the 23-year-old competing in the Miss Universe pageant and hope she will bring home the crown.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News