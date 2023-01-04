A stunning woman has taken to social media to show off her gorgeous black skin that looked absolutely breathtaking

The nurse noted that no filters were applied to her camera when she took the pics and proudly posed with her beautiful, acne-free skin

Social media users could not help but compliment the lady, with some gents shooting their shots in her post’s comment section

A gorgeous nurse posted lovely filter-free pictures of herself on social media, showing off glowing black skin.

The gorgeous woman's beautiful skin got people talking. Image: @Ladoyin3.

Source: Twitter

The stunning woman looked like an African queen, with her face incredibly breathtaking without as much as a blemish in sight.

Twitter user, @Ladoyin3, captioned her tweet:

“Who needs filters anyway?”

Here is her post:

Social media users complimented her look. Some guys were so taken aback by her beauty that they offered to pay lobola (bride price) for her.

Here are some of the most engaging reactions to her tweet:

@Youngskill_ tried shooting his shot:

“Doyin, I think I’m ready to pay your bride price.”

@PeterAjuzie loved her skin tone:

“Melanin is the best filter around.”

@TheAloSetofunmi flirted with the stunner:

“Honey has to be in your name because melanin has never been this sweet.”

@wuraindabewrinn remarked:

“Yoruba women are very beautiful.”

@itstobiaf marvelled at her beauty:

“You are so gorgeous!”

@HYDER206 loved her entire look:

“Beautiful skin and jawline.”

@MrRihanna joked:

“If you cheat on me, I will apologise.”

@kingboyini commented:

“Had to go show my sis to confirm it’s actually without filters! Oh my. God takes His time to make black girls.”

@Thecolouredgem wrote:

“I'm in love with your skin. Gosh.”

