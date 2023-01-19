For the evening dress round of the Miss Universe pageant, Miss Thailand, Anna Sueangam-iam, wore a dress made out of cold drink tabs

According to reports, the dress was a nod to her parents - her father is a garbage collector and her mother works as a street sweeper in Bangkok

Named Hidden Precious Diamond Dress, it was designed by the Thailand-based fashion brand Manirat

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The 2023 Miss Universe pageant may have come to an end, but there are some moments from the show that won a lot of hearts.

Anna Sueangam-iam, Miss Thailand, appeared on stage for the evening gown round of the pageant in a shimmery, form-fitting dress.

Photos of Anna in her evening gown for the Miss Universe pageant. Credit: @annasnga_1o, @thekimrlln

Source: UGC

At first glance, the dress looks like a regular bejewelled dress but the details of the look are what make the dress stand out.

The dress was made out of can-pull tabs. The Miss Universe contestant chose the dress to honour her parents - her father is a garbage collector and her mother is a street sweeper in Bangkok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The upcycled dress named Hidden Precious Diamond Dress was designed by a Thailand-based fashion brand, Manirat.

The design brings together the aluminium pull-tabs of soda cans with Swarovski crystals, My Modern Met reports.

Photos of Anna were posted on her page with the caption:

"This gown was inspired by the familiar surroundings of my childhood. Growing up with garbage collector parents, my life as a child was among piles of garbage and recyclables. This unique gown was purposefully tailored-made with discarded and recycled materials, namely the ‘Can Tab’ to present to the UNIVERSE that what’s considered worthless by many actually possesses its own value and beauty."

See the post below:

Reactions as man rocks outfit made from wood

With fashion and style, creativity continues to abound, some more peculiar than others.

Tiktoker Abdulwahabmisbahuchampi0 posted a video of a man reportedly spotted in Kumasi, Ghana, wearing a rather interesting ensemble.

In the video, the man is seen dressed in a muddy brown fury ensemble. While some commended him for the creative design, others questioned how comfortable it felt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng