Ndavi Nokeri is a magnificent woman many South Africans cannot help but admire

On January 25, the beauty queen, exuding grace, style and an enviable sense of fashion, turned 24

In honour of the Limpopo-born babe’s birthday, Briefly News looks at some of her best fashion moments

Ndavi Nokeri is a young woman that many people in South Africa are completely dazzled by.

Ndavi Nokeri is stylish, graceful and a style icon in the making. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

From winning Miss SA in 2022 to making it to the top 16 of Miss Universe, this beauty with brains has so much to offer the world.

Ndavi turns 24 today, January 25 and the graceful, stylish young woman has already achieved so many amazing wins during her young life.

To honour the Limpopo-born beauty on her special day, Briefly News looks back on some of her best looks.

1. Ndavi wore the most amazing gowns and even a funky jumpsuit during her Miss Universe journey

There was no shortage of spectacular style moments by Ndavi throughout her Miss Universe journey.

Before Ndavi arrived in New Orleans, where the contest was held, she dazzled in New York with a stunning colourful jumpsuit that gave off proudly South African vibes.

All of Ndavi’s evening gowns were just as impressive, with a golden dress she rocked at the contest looking completely mesmerising.

2. Miss SA rocks Black Panther swag

The inspiring young lady looked incredible at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in a sultry dress that had her looking as fierce as ever.

3. Ndavi looked like a star at her Limpopo homecoming

The education activist received a welcome fit for royalty when visiting her home province of Limpopo after being crowned Miss SA in August 2022.

4. Miss SA 2022 looks like a million bucks in pants suits

Ndavi Nokeri doesn’t only look fantastic in evening wear and funky jumpsuits, the beauty queen also loves wearing suits.

