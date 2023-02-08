A mother of four kiddies who breastfeeds posted about a hilarious incident between herself and her husband online

The parent shared that she was forced to breastfeed her hubby whilst they were on vacation

Many people who saw the video could not help but laugh, with others hinting that her partner enjoyed the experience

A mother of four posted a video online about a personal and embarrassing experience she and her husband went through.

The momma's story about breastfeeding her hubby had many giggling. Image: Nellesworld/TikTok.

The lady noted that when the pair were on vacation, her partner went above and beyond to make her comfortable and she even ended up breastfeeding him.

TikTok user, Nellesworld explained that she and her husband were in Puerto Rico and because she was breastfeeding and forgot her pump at home, she felt a painful sensation in her breasts.

The momma then explained that she asked her husband to “help her out, “ resulting in her breastfeeding him.

Here is the full video:

Social media users share hilarious reactions to woman breastfeeding her hubby

Netizens had mixed reactions to the mom’s bizarre story, with some TikTokkers joking that her husband must have had a great time – LOL.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

Evee was shocked:

“I was not ready.”

Ricky added:

“Plot twist: He unpacked it.”

Andy Sibrian37 joked:

“Bro suffered from success.”

Michael Cullum teased

“Did you at least give him cookies to go along with it?”

user5853461844938 wrote:

“I’m sure he hated every minute of it.”

Valdez74 noted:

“Probably the best vacation ever for your husband.”

JCFaulkner asked:

“Oh. Any reason you did not just hand pump? A tip for next time.”

