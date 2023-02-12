One Mzansi woman has proudly posted a picture of her stunning bedroom on social media

The lady noted that she was open to tips on how she could improve the space and opened the post up for comments

Many netizens loved the room and advised her on how the space could be improved with a few touch-ups

A young, beautiful Mzansi woman has posted a picture of her pretty room on social media.

The woman's bedroom impressed many.

Source: Facebook

The innovative woman asked peeps for tips on how the place could be improved and received many cool pieces of advice.

Facebook user, Gugulethu Nomhlekhi Mahlangu, shared the snap on the group ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’ and captioned the post:

“Open for improvement.”

Here is the post:

Social media users offered room-improvement advice

Many people complimented the lady’s space and offered some helpful tips on how she could improve her bedroom.

Briefly News compiled some top remarks:

Princess Tau said:

“Your room is nice, but just try to put a night frill or base wrap on your bed.”

Themba Reginald loved everything:

“I personally don't see anything to be improved here. This room is perfect. It's so beautiful. I also like the space it has.”

Munei Phunge told her a splash of colour could improve the area:

“Add a red throw on the bed to complement the look.”

Irene Ratambwa asked:

“Where can l get that headboard?”

Tanie Bhekswako added:

“For the under-bed, I prefer using a fitted sheet.”

Khuzelaquin Mabutho wrote:

“[Put the] TV in front of the bed. If possible, mount it on the wall. Everything is fine though you might need bright curtains; maybe in the colour red. It's beautiful.”

Lady arranges her room to look like a hotel room

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a lady had arranged her room to look like a VIP hotel room.

The creative woman placed her bed in the rear section of the room and complemented the space with a beautifully made wardrobe.

At the entrance of the apartment was her gas cylinder. Beside it was her cooker, kitchen cabinet, and fridge. The kitchen part of the house was also neatly. arranged.

