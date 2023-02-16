A young woman from Gauteng is super amped about becoming a high court attorney

The beautiful legal eagle posted about her amazing accomplishment on social media and added a beautiful picture of herself to commemorate the achievement

Netizens wished the lawyer well on the wonderful milestone and complimented her look in the post’s comment section

A beautiful and hard-working young legal eagle from Gauteng is celebrating a wonderful win after becoming a high court attorney.

The attorney received well-wishes. Image: @ZamaMbatha21.

Source: Twitter

The lady shared a picture of herself online to commemorate the win and looked pretty with a pink blazer.

Twitter user, @ZamaMbatha21, captioned her post:

“An admitted attorney of the high court. What a blessing.”

Here is the tweet:

Netizens wish the newly minted attorney well

The beautiful attorney received many well-wishes. Several people also complimented the lawyer on her looks.

Briefly News compiled some of the top reactions:

@MATOMEMANGORO1 left her a kind compliment:

“Congratulations, counsel, the legal fraternity is in safe hands.”

@royster_jerome inquired:

“What area of practice? Criminal, real estate [or what]?”

@mazacalp wished her well:

“Congratulations. May you add value to the justice system of South Africa.”

@phetomokhobi remarked:

“Congratulations, and welcome to the honourable profession.”

@thabowelcome99 reacted:

“Great work. Congratulations.”

@LetukaMolati said:

“A life-long journey of non-stop reading has started. Best of luck.”

@MapitleKhomotso exclaimed:

“Jooh, my love. I am so happy for you.”

@JonathanSekela1 complimented her look:

“You're looking very beautiful.”

@UnathiSoyi commented:

“Well done! All the best in this new chapter of your life!”

@NthabiDlaminii praised God for her win:

“Living in abundance. God is amazing. Shine, baby. He takes the glory.”

@chimacovenda wished the dedicated attorney well:

“Congratulations. All your hard work has paid off. Kudos to you.”

