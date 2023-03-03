Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri has captured attention online after posting throwback snaps of a pink outfit she rocked

The entire look showed off her gorgeous physique and had her looking like a Disney princess

Some peeps even commented, remarking that she looked like Ariel in The Little Mermaid

Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri just keeps serving looks and dazzled online peeps after posting a throwback picture to a stylish pink look she rocked.

Ndavi Nokeri looks fab in pink. Image: Ndavi Nokeri.

Source: Instagram

The 24-year-old looked like a Disney princess, with the gown showing off her stunning physique.

Ndavi captioned her post:

“Here’s a throwback.”

Check out the post below:

Many people loved Ndavi Nokeri’s 'pretty in pink' look

Netizens adored the beauty queen’s look. Others commented that the sis looked like a total princess.

Briefly News compiled some of the most engaging reactions:

Mihlamabono said:

“That body is snatched. Very pretty, ma. You look very pretty.”

salehahmed07 loved her vibe

“You know what is so special about you that I admire? You always have such positivity and infectious energy that makes everyone smile. You are truly one of a kind and ever so special to yourself, your friends, your family, and to all your fans.”

werner_wessels noted:

“Giving Ariel realness!”

Malihnamps shared their remarks:

“Ndavi, Ndavi, your look is on fire, girl.”

Misssafandom commented:

“A real-life Ariel.”

Seakamelacharles is hopeful that she can bring home the Miss World crown:

“Miss World vibe, I am sensing it.”

Oratiledwaba remarked:

“Ok, Miss fire.”

