One woman went viral after putting on a show through quick editing in a TikTok video with a trending Beyoncé remix

The lady showed people that she mastered Tiktok editorials to create a masterpiece featuring Beyoncé's Run The World (Girls)

Online users were enjoying the video, which shows the multiple takes she had in different clothes

A creator did some amazing camera tricks using TikTok. The TikTokker made a number of outfit changes to the video.

A woman did camera transitions to a Beyoncé song that received lots of love. Image: @mummy_chosen o

Source: UGC

The woman used Beyoncé music in her video, and it was a hit that got millions of views. People were not shy to give reviews about the wholesome content.

A content creator, @mummy_chosen on TikTok, creates a lookbook to read with clever editing. The lady used a Beyoncé Run The World (Girls) remix to make epic transitions where she wore different clothing in each cut. Watch the video below:

Online users ask woman for editing lesson after amazing TikTok

People loved what the lady was presenting to her TikTok followers. The amazing lady got showered with compliments.

MB commented:

"Mummy please teach me how to do transitions without getting tired oo cos if I change like 2clothes I go dey breath, dey sweat like goat."

eleojoshaibu commented:

"It’s you. No contest."

Holly commented:

'Mama at this point eehh I need tutorials."

Siyabunny commented:

"Ate."

MamaLungile commented:

"Game over she closed the challenge."

Source: Briefly News