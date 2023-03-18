One fit 103-year-old lady refuses to allow her age to keep her from doing what she loves

The United States-based woman enjoys going to the gym between three to four times a week

The fitness fan even wears makeup and dresses up while working up a sweat and keeping her body and mind healthy

One 103-year-old woman is proving that you’re never too old to do what you love, with the lady fierce, strong, and fit despite her impressive age.

The 103-year-old lady loves to keep fit. Image: Maskot.

Source: Getty Images

The lady loves the gym and works out up to four times per week, even dressing up and wearing a full face of makeup as she does so.

Teresa Moore even wears jewellery as she works up a sweat and keeps her body and mind fresh, W24 wrote.

The lady, who is based in California, in the United States, tied the knot in the mid-1940s, and had previously lived in many places across the globe because her hubby was in the military, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported.

The elderly woman’s daughter, Sheila Moore, explained that her mom’s adventurous spirit is what drives her to attend the gym as often as she does, with the elderly woman reportedly meeting her friends there too, New York Post wrote.

Teresa is a true example of age-defying vitality and doing what one loves without taking age into consideration. What an inspiring lady!

Source: Briefly News