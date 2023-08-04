A teenager in her first year of high school had already racked up three degrees before she turned sixteen

The highly ambitious young lady was inspired by her sisters, who also pursued degrees while they were still teenagers

Netizens, including family members, remarked on how focused and determined she was

At only 14, Anita Bennett has clinched three associate degrees from college. Image: News5 Cleveland/ @glamorouslyangel

Source: UGC

A young girl not even in grade 9 stunned the world when she obtained her third degree at fourteen.

Anita Bennet has associate degrees in arts, child care, administration and management, and her latest degree is an associate of Science.

14-year-old graduates with third degree

The brilliant Anita from Ohio in the USA studied for her degrees because her siblings inspired her. Her two sisters started studying college qualifications at 11 and 13. According to News5 Cleveland, Anita completed her studies through the College Credit Plus program, which allows her to collect high school and college credit courses.

She pointed out that she was studying this hard to run her mother's home childcare service.

Bennet remarked that she was inspired by seeing how dedicated her mother was to running her business, which is one of the most challenging things. She was also spurred on by how deeply she loves children.

She also announced that she's planning on getting a Bachelor's degree which she will start studying for this year.

"If you put your mind to (something), you can do it, and the sky is the limit. You create your boundaries," she said.

Associate degrees are obtainable in community colleges and are ranked between high school diplomas and university degrees.

Netizens are impressed with her achievement at this young age

Netizens on Instagram were floored that such a young girl was such a high achiever and gushed over how bright her future would be.

1_r4therlead said:

"Great willpower and determination. She has wonderful and intentional parents."

awbside, her aunt, commented:

"I love you, baby girl!"

Rebekahcolours remarked:

"Okay, Anita. We see you! Congrats!"

Delaneyypavel added:

"Congrats, Anita."

Blueflame1922 chipped in:

"Congratulations."

Source: Briefly News