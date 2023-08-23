A video featuring an elderly South African woman showcasing her skipping skills on TikTok is trending

The post shows the woman being very agile and having lots of energy while her skipping routines

Mzansi viewers and beyond have been left astounded by her abilities, showering her with praise in the comments

Mzansi mama slays a skipping routine in the video, South Africans are impressed by her stamina. Images: jowiemabena/TikTok.

An elderly South African woman is winning the nation's admiration with her impressive skipping skills in a video.

Mzansi mama's ageless skipping TikTok video an inspiration

Her stamina and vitality have taken TikTok by storm, capturing the hearts of viewers of all ages. In the video, Jowie Mabena effortlessly manoeuvres her skipping rope with a series of jumps. Her agility and energy are nothing short of inspiring.

The video challenges preconceived notions about ageing, proving that one's spirit and determination can defy the passage of time. It serves as a reminder that staying active and pursuing one's passions knows no age limit.

Watch the video below:

South Africans impressed by Mzansi mama's skipping skills video

As the video circulates on TikTok, South Africans have been astounded by her abilities. People have been showering her with praise in the comments section:

Zandy@23 said:

"wamuhle, mama."

Bhubesi applauded:

"Wayishaya gogo."

@smanyengwaza shared:

:Ngafa ngamahloni good work mama."

@Thobekile Tshaba commented:

"Wow will start skipping, you challenged me."

@mabelangmatlaba highlighted:

"Since I bought it and put it in the wardrobe, I am challenged."

@MissK gave advice:

"Wear running shoes, please, Ma."

@freedomforall04 motivated:

"Keep it up, mommy."

user6746162310004 said:

"Keep it pushing, my champion."

@Sikelela_1 was inspired:

"I'm inspired, thanks, Mommy."

@pl444 said:

"Don't hurt yourself, mme, pls!"

@user935067359 said:

"aibo ugogo kabani lo?"

