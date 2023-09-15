A lady from Mzansi's capital city was given flowers for her phenomenal house, which looked top-notch

The kitchen looked to die for, the living room was ravishing and the furniture was elegant

Netizens could not stop praising her home and even boldly declared they would copy some of the styles

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

South Africans praised the house of a Tshwane woman, which had a stunning interior. Image: @zodwankumbi

Source: TikTok

A Tshwane woman's beautiful house had South Africans asking her to plug her with how she made it look so stunning.

From a Smeg-filled kitchen to eye-watering interior design styles, this woman's house will make you feel like you are in a hotel.

Woman's house makes South Africans drool

@zodwankumbi's gorgeous house was given all the thumbs up and stamps of approval from netizens as she shared a video of her home on TikTok. The video flaunts a home that gives off earthy vibes with the brown-themed furniture, wardrobes and kitchen cupboards. You'd swear you stepped into a five-star resort the way the house is dripping with luxury from floor to door.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The doors look fantastic, and the wooden furniture looks like Jesus Himself made it with His hands. She has modern and expensive-looking pieces to complete the warm and homely feel of the house. This type of house content creators would pay some serious money to shoot their videos.

Watch the clip here:

Mzansi is a fan of her stunning crib

South Africans reacted warmly to the house.

Zan said:

“I love the chairs and table.”

Eleanor was for the table, too.

“The dining room table. I love it.”

Njabs had her favourite as well.

“That is such a beautiful house indeed. The kitchen, myGot.”

Kutloano wrote:

“Your home is beautiful.”

Glitterlopez exclaimed:

“Gorgeous. You don’t mind if I copy it?”

Nthoriseng Le Roux also loved the house.

“I love everything.”

Mrs-S added:

“Guys, I repeat again: simplicity. Not bigger, but extremely classy.

Azura remarked:

I love how bright your kitchen looks. Clean too!”

KwaZulu Natal woman spent R1.5 million to build her home

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a woman from KwaZulu-Natal was celebrated for her stunning house.

The lady posted a video of her extravagant rondavel, which looked fit for royalty. She revealed to Briefly News that she spent R1.5 million building the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News