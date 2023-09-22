Vivian Mokome's pioneering organic sanitary pads are poised to transform menstrual hygiene in South Africa

With a license to manufacture and distribute these innovative pads, she is on a mission to make quality menstrual products accessible to women and girls nationwide

Speaking to Briefly News, Mokome says she wants to educate women because if we know better, we will do better

Vivian Mokome aims to empower women through organic sanitary pads. Images: Supplied

Source: Original

Vivian Mokome, a trailblazing entrepreneur and philanthropist, is on a mission to educate and empower women throughout South Africa.

Restoring woman's dignity

Mokome has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining a license to manufacture and distribute her innovative organic sanitary pads called Dignity within local retail outlets. What makes these pads even more special is that they are created by a black woman specifically for African women.

Mokome says:

" The good thing is that its produced by a black woman, an African woman for Africans. I have received licensing and a partnership agreement as well with the department of education."

The licensing approval granted by the Department of Education marks a crucial step towards making these pads accessible to women of all ages. Her journey to develop these groundbreaking sanitary pads is fueled by a passion for improving the lives of women and girls across South Africa.

They are designed to provide exceptional comfort, superior absorption, and leak protection, even during heavy flows. Unlike conventional pads, Mokome's Dignity - Long-lasting Inspiration pads are thinner and hypoallergenic, eliminating the risk of itching and rashes.

"It's not just about the pad; it's about health too. It's about safeguarding the well-being of our women, reinstating their dignity and lost confidence.

"It's about the assurance of staying dry for extended periods, avoiding accidents, and the sheer practicality of it all. Understanding the significance of using high-quality sanitary pads is also crucial. It's about education, emphasising why organic sanitary napkins are important.

" The pads are biodegradable and environmentally friendly, prompting us to confront pressing issues. We must start questioning what we donate and what we provide to women, ensuring it truly benefits them."

What sets these pads apart is their use of an Anion strip (green strip) that possesses remarkable antibacterial properties, eliminating up to 99% of bacteria. This strip also neutralises free radicals and exhibits antiviral effects, aiding in the prevention of urinary tract infections (UTIs), a common issue faced by women.

""If you examine the typical brands we commonly use, they contain industrial bleach and industrial glue to hold the pads together. The lining of the private area is an incredibly sensitive part of the body.

"Consider this: young girls wearing these pads for 6 to 7 hours are exposed to industrial bleach and glue. What does that mean? It creates a breeding ground for bacteria in that entire area. And where does that bacteria go? It enters your bloodstream and travels straight to your womb, a significant contributor to 60 percent of women's reproductive issues.

"Unfortunately, not many people bother to investigate or ask the right questions about the pad manufacturing process. As women, should we not be asking these questions? When we become informed, we make better choices. I, too, didn't pay much attention until now. So, now that we know better, let's do better, and that's the education I aim to share with our community."

Philanthropist empowers underprivileged women.

Mokome's commitment to combating period poverty is reflected in her pledge to allocate proceeds selling these premium pads to the Dignity For Our Girl Child project. This initiative aims to address the pressing issue of period poverty in South Africa and ensure that access can access quality sanitary products.

Her dedication to positively impacting the lives of women and girls extends beyond her entrepreneurial endeavours. She is also the driving force behind the Mokome Foundation, which has already made a significant difference by distributing over 10,000 pads to more than 20 schools in February 2023.

The launch of these organic sanitary pads in October promises to be a turning point in the fight against period poverty and the stigmatisation of menstruation. Vivian Mokome's vision is to empower low-income women and girls, providing them with the confidence and dignity they deserve through her premium organic pads.

