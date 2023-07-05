Candice Chirwa, a remarkable social activist, is on a mission to redefine the narrative surrounding menstrual health through her empowering initiatives

With her dedication and passion, Chirwa is changing the conversation and breaking down societal taboos associated with periods

As the Minister of Menstruation, she tackles period poverty head-on, ensuring access to education and resources for those who menstruate across South Africa

Social activist Candice Chirwa changes the narrative on menstrual health.

Source: Original

Candice Chirwa, also known as the Minister of Menstruation, is a remarkable thought leader dedicated to addressing gender and youth issues in South Africa.

The minister of menstruation is leading the charge for period positivity in SA.

With an impressive repertoire as an academic, TEDx Speaker, author, podcast host, and social entrepreneur, Chirwa is significantly impacting the fight against period poverty and promoting menstrual education. Her two books, "Flow: The Book About Menstruation" and "The Perils of Patriarchy," along with her contributions to global publications, highlight her expertise and commitment to the cause.

Born and raised in Johannesburg, her passion for helping others and her love for learning propelled her activism and career.

She says:

"I have always had a need to help people from a young age, and this has transformed and cultivated my activism and career throughout the recent years. I always strive to put others first and I always love reading to learn about new things and new perspectives."

Social activist Candice Chirwa shares knowledge to break taboos and empowers communities with menstrual education.

Source: Original

Chirwa breaks taboos and empowers communities with menstrual education

Inspired by the lack of research on menstrual health policies in Eastern and Southern Africa, Chirwa embarked on a journey that led to the establishment of her non-profit organisation, Qrate.

"When I started my journey as a menstrual activist, the research that young girls still felt like they were terrified when their first period came motivated me to change the disempowering narrative surrounding periods. Women, girls and menstruators deserve menstrual education as it is a normal and natural biological process that affects more than half of the world’s population. Menstrual education can help menstruators better understand their bodies, manage their menstrual cycles, and address any health concerns they may have."

Through Qrate, the 27-year-old conducts engaging workshops that challenge disempowering narratives surrounding periods, ultimately driving period positivity and education across communities in South Africa. She has already reached over 5000 participants through her non-profit organisation and continues to expand her menstrual workshops throughout South Africa.

Candice Chirwa is dispelling rumours surrounding menstrual health.

Source: Original

One of Chirwa's driving forces is the harrowing experiences shared by young girls, such as the story of a girl who faced physical abuse from her mother upon starting her period.

"For me I always remember a young girl who had broken down into tears during the workshop because she mentioned that her mother physically beat her when she saw she was on her period. This shows how serious the period stigma in South Africa is, and continuously motivates me to continue to educate as many communities to receive period positivity. I want people to recognise that something as natural as our periods can have such devastating impacts people who menstruate and it is important that we choose to be period positive - we speak openly about periods, we encourage children to speak openly about their periods so we can ensure positive experiences when young girls think about their periods."

Period stigma still prevalent in societies

These stories highlight the seriousness of period stigma in the country and motivate the social activist to continue her educational efforts. By recognising the lack of accessible and empowering menstrual education resources during her adolescence, the social activist is determined to bridge this gap for future generations.

Social activist Candice Chirwa's workshops have empowered communities.

Source: Original

Her role as Minister of Menstruation allows her to advocate for menstrual health, reduce stigma, and challenge misinformation. Through collaborations with period brands and her active presence on social media, she continues to raise awareness about period poverty and engages with a diverse audience.

Chirwa is currently pursuing her PhD taking her journey to new heights

She is embarking on her PhD journey and remains committed to impacting how young girls perceive themselves and their bodies during their periods. Her dedication to building a period-positive world is a testament to her vision and determination. By advocating for menstrual health and education, she aims to create a safe space for menstruators and non-menstruators alike to learn, share, and promote awareness. Through her work, she challenges societal norms and highlights the importance of accessible period products, sanitation, and information for all.

Menstrual activist Candice Chirwa is trying to change the disempowering narrative surrounding menstruation.

Source: Original

For more information on her work, readers can reach out to Chirwa by emailing: info@candicechirwa.co.za or following her on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook or Twitter by searching: the "Minister of Menstruation. For more information about the #PeriodPositiveTour, readers can reach out by emailing info@qrate.org.za or following the organisation on social media (@qrate_sa).

