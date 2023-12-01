A lovely lady who resides in Hammanskraal generously uses the baking enterprise she has to support her family

The 32-year-old previously undertook work as a waitress before becoming an entrepreneur

In a conversation with Briefly News, Refilwe Moroke reflected on her ambitions

A kind woman who lives in Hammanskraal is working hard to give her family a better future.

Refilwe Moroke is a Hammanskraal baker who cares for her family. Image: Refilwe Moroke/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Refilwe Moroke is a baker and tells Briefly News that her passion for cooking first emerged due to necessity during her bout of unemployment.

Hammanskraal baker loves family

The 32-year-old doesn’t only use her business to support herself but also takes care of her entire family financially:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

“I support my parents, family, and little sister who will be going to varsity next year.”

Refilwe, who founded Fifi's Divine Cakes & Designs, initially worked as a waitress before deciding to spread her wings and open up a baking business:

“I hold an NQF level 4 in insurance. I was previously a waitress at the Carousel Hotel.”

Baker dreams big

The businesswoman shares where she honed her skills as a baker as the seeds of independence were planted in her mind:

“I learned to bake from a lady named Portia in Diepsloot, Johannesburg. She conducted baking classes. From there onwards, I attended various baking courses.”

Refilwe currently has one employee and hopes to expand her enterprise in the near future:

“My future ambition is for the bakery to grow into various branches and divisions that sell baked goods daily.”

It is brilliant to see young people embracing entrepreneurship and making things happen for themselves instead of waiting for handouts when struggling to find work.

Gauteng lady opens food businesses

In another inspiring food-related story, Briefly News also wrote about a lady who, after struggling to find solid employment to cover all her bills, decided to make things happen for herself.

The 28-year-old first sold avocados and atchar as a side hustle before starting her catering business.

Senzekile Mabasa shares with Briefly News her journey and dreams of success in the future. This sis is a true visionary!

Source: Briefly News