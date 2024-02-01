Despite initial resistance, Sergeant Luisa Kalenga defied gender stereotypes to achieve her dream in the South African Air Force

Her journey, marked by resilience and dedication, inspires others to pursue their passions while breaking barriers

She shared her journey as a Physical Training Instructor to VIP protector, fueled by a love for fitness, learning, and serving her country

South African Air Force member Sergeant Luisa Kalenga debunks gender stereotypes with her accolades and talents. Image: Department of Defence

Sergeant Luisa Kalenga faced initial resistance but persisted in pursuing her dream of joining the Air Force, demonstrating determination and resilience.

According to the Department of Defence, her first encounter with the military was when she was called upon to join the South African Military Health Services, which she did for four years.

Woman finds her niche in the army

While there, she did a course with South African Air Force members (Physical Training Instructors), which she describes as an experience that changed her perception of what a career in the South African National Defence Force can and is.

“I knew that I had to 'Free the Eagle; because the encounter was truly one that transcended space and time.

"I told myself that I wanted to be like the SA Air Force personnel and do what they do, so I applied for a service transfer, and when it was approved, I knew that it was the beginning of big things for me in uniform.”

Since then, she has not only qualified as a Physical Training Instructor. Her success as a drill instructor, weapons instructor, and VIP protector challenges traditional gender roles within the military, inspiring other women to consider similar paths.

A woman in a traditionally male-dominated field

Sergeant Kalenga's life, talents and strength to debunk gender stereotypes is about as heterodox as it gets. She shone like a star at most of the courses she has completed, mostly being the only female or one of the few there and garnered her honorific 'Star Girl' across the many competitions that she participates in with other members from other arms of services.

"It helps that I have a strong support system that also encourages me to do what I really want and that has inspired me to be fluent in most of our indigenous languages to understand the cross-cultural nuances that we have on our continent.

"We are privileged to have opportunities to travel in the military, on internal and external deployments, seeing that diversity, feeds my curiosity into understanding the world around me," Kalenga shares.

Her involvement in the "Fittest Soldier" competitions showcases the physical capabilities and dedication of the South African National Defence Force.

Her willingness to deploy as a Task Force member highlights her commitment to serving her country, potentially inspiring patriotism and dedication in others.

On what makes her tick, she says:

“Furthering my studies and also keeping fit by sticking to a healthy lifestyle makes me happy. I run marathons and Track and Field 100m, 200m and the 400m whenever I am free and I am an avid hiker in this beautiful country of ours."

She looks up to her mother and says she will forever be grateful to Sergeant Kamogelo Nxumalo, who told her that the Air Force was in need of female instructors when others were giving her the run around.

