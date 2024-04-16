A South African woman, Nonhlanhla Tshabalala, posted images of her humble abode on a popular Facebook page

The post featured four images showing how she divided her space into a bedroom and kitchen area

Nonhlanhla referred to the mkhukhu as her place of peace and received positive comments from netizens

A woman impressed many SA netizens with the interior of her mkhukhu. Image: Nonhlanhla Tshabalala

A Mzansi woman impressed many online when she shared a post showing her humble mkhukhu (shack).

Woman shows off her mkhukhu

Nonhlanhla Tshabalala shared four images showing the interior of her half-room mkhukhu on the Make your bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook page.

The images showed her bedroom area with a neatly made bed and couch and a kitchenette area with a small kitchen unit and a two-plate stove.

Small spaces can be incredibly cosy and efficient. Clever furniture and storage solutions can maximise functionality without sacrificing comfort, and Nonhlanhla seems to have that figured out.

"My place of peace,'" she said in her caption.

Although Nonhlanhla only moved in two weeks ago, she has managed to make it a comfortable and functional space for herself.

Nonhlanhla Tshabalala's pictures showcased a cleverly divided space with a sleeping area and a kitchenette. Image: Nonhlanhla Tshabalala

Woman's home receives love

The post was met with an outpour of love and positive comments from netizens who praised Nonhlanhla's homemaking skills.

Khuthala Nonkosi Madikela Mazibuko

"Nice and clean ."

Mogaleadi Mengwayi commented:

"Very impressive ♥️."

Mpumza Mkhize Hadebe Mapheshie commented:

"Be proud of youurself khona abasakhulumel izinto zasemakhaya abanatwa kaze bathenge ngisho umshanelo lo kuhle loku mfethu."

Nhla Makhoba said:

"Nice one ."

Joyce Baloyi replied:

"Your peace of mind and it looks beautiful my dear."

Woman claps back at people making fun of her bed

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young Mzansi woman took to social media to share images of the interior of her humble abode.

Images posted on Facebook by Izibele Bella Sam show how she has made the most of a small space and placed her furniture, including a bed on wheels, TV, washing machine, wardrobe, kitchen cabinets, fridge, mini stove, microwave, and dining table set, neatly and practically in the one-room home.

Although the space was impressively styled and decorated, netizens couldn't help poking fun at her bed on wheels. Some people even compared it to a hospital bed.

