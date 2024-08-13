A Cape Town proud 25-year-old woman opened a cute salon in the Township of Khayelitsha, Harare

The lady captured herself buying the material and showed off the stunningly finished product

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Cape Town woman opened a stunning salon in Harare, Khayelistha. Images: @yethu_beauty_spa

Source: TikTok

A woman from Khayelitsha, Cape Town opened a salon. She took to her TikTok account to show it off.

In the Video uploaded by yethu_beauty_spa, the lady captured moments when she went to buy material for the salon. She then captured the finished product - stunning.

The salon had a modern touch, with the colours of gold and white. The businesswoman also gave a sneak peek at the launch of her baby. She looked stunning like her place of business. Two women, presumably her employees were neatly dressed in the salon's uniform.

Khayelitsha hun opens cute salon

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens support the woman's hustle

The video gained over 20k views, with many online users showering the lady with congratulatory messages and wanting to know about her business.

@Zethu199X🔰⚠️ wrote:

"Indawoni mntase eHarare sizo sapota??" 🥰 (Where is it located in Harare, we want to come and support)

@Bongi ❤️🤌🏽 commented:

"May God protect you cc, cover your business under his wings 👏🙏🏻..andkwaz but I’m inspired xandbona a hard working woman maan ❤️❤️❤️."

@pumlafumba said:

"Coming soon."

@Liliza celebrated:

"Congratulations babe."

@thosanga3 wrote:

"I'm so Proud of you😍🎉🥺♥️♥️."

@𝓜𝓲𝓼𝓼 𝓝𝓰𝓾𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓮 shared:

"We will come and support 🥺."

@Coco ❤️ expressed:

"Oh bawo God siyakycela protect this business and nawe sisi please respect your clients 🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️beautiful."

@anathi.m__ commented:

"Congratulations on your new venture. May your salon be the positive talk of the town! 🥳"

@KHANYA_PLEASE 💎🥢 said:

"May your hustle be blessed.🙏"

Woman builds comfy place for her customers

In another story, Briefly News reported about a North West make-up artist who built a comfy place for her clients.

According to a TikTok video, @refilwetsholamachekwane used her car garage to run her business. On rainy days she would feel sorry for her clients who experienced cold. She made a move and bought building materials and built a nice small room next to the garage where she would do her business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News