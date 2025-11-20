A Joburg personal finance content creator shared how she managed to save and invest on a R4,000 monthly stipend

The woman used the 50/30/20 rule, explaining that this was a popular method going around at the time

South Africans were impressed by her breakdown, with some asking for advice on stretching their money

A young woman from Joburg gave a breakdown on how she used to save and spend her money. Images:@sakhile_kayla_mahlangu

Joburg personal finance content creator @sakhile_kayla_mahlangu shared a video on 19 November 2025, breaking down how she managed to survive on a R4,000 stipend while still saving and investing. The video was captioned:

"You're not broke, you were never taught how money actually works."

In the video, the woman explained she was replying to someone who asked her how they couldn't save despite earning around R15k per month. She shared that her stipend was around R3,600 to R3,800, but she worked graveyard shifts and night shifts which gave her extra money, bringing her monthly income to around R4,000.

She broke down her budget using the 50/30/20 rule. R1,300 went to rent for a backroom she shared with someone, R800 went to food, and R200 went to toiletries and cleaning supplies. That was 50% of her income. For savings and investments, R400 (10%) went into her bank account for savings, and another R400 (10%) went into EasyEquities for investments. The remaining R1,200 (30%) went to her wants, like Uber if she was late for work, takeout, or going out with friends.

She explained:

"I was struggling with money, so I used it as an opportunity to get out of poverty. Whatever amount you're getting, you need to make it stretch. You need to make it benefit your life."

The woman admitted she made mistakes, like lending people money that wasn't paid back, but she also had side hustles like baking. She wrote a book about financial literacy for young South Africans to help them learn about the money system.

Mzansi reacts to the budget breakdown

Netizens reacted to the financial breakdown shared in the woman's video:

@Luzuko_San wrote:

"I think the problem with most people is that they overspend on wants, which messes up their budget."

@Shaí asked:

"If you weren't paying rent, would you have saved more?"

@XG said:

"Hey, I am new here. Please make a video about Easy Equities. I would like to start investing. Thank you."

@asemahlenkcaza_pelser gushed:

"Let her cook 🔥."

@Nomasonto_Xenxe questioned:

"R200 for toiletries and cleaning 😭😭😭 Sana, what were you buying? Please advise because it's tough this side."

@Ntebo_K shared:

"Love this ❤️."

@zimasab added:

"You did great 🥺."

Making your money work for you

From information provided by Old Mutual, the 50/30/20 rule is a simple budgeting method that helps people manage their money. It means 50% of your income goes to needs (like rent, food and transport), 30% goes to wants (like entertainment and eating out), and 20% goes to savings and debt repayment. This rule helps people make sure they're covering their basic needs while still putting money aside for the future.

TikTok user @sakhile_kayla_mahlangu's story shows that even on a small income, it's possible to save and invest if you're careful about how you spend your money. She walked to work to save on transport, shared a room to keep rent low, and stuck to her budget.

Disclaimer: The information provided above does not serve as financial advice but was shared for entertainment purposes only.

