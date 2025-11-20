An American woman living in Cape Town shared how impressed she was with how fast the queue moved at a South African bank

The woman was number 134 when she returned to the bank, but the numbers were counting down quickly

South Africans told her to wait until she experiences the hospital system, where they see you the same day, without an appointment

American content creator @divinetruthteller41, who lives in Cape Town and shares content about life in South Africa, posted a video on 7 October 2025 praising the efficiency of SA banks.

In the video, the woman explained she had to return to the bank because she didn't have her passport with her the first time. She said:

"When I came the first time, I was like number 52. I'm 134, y'all, and I was just here like 2-3 hours ago. So that's all them people they've processed." She was amazed that it wasn't a teller system but a ticket system where you sit down and wait for your number to be called.

The woman continued:

"They're just counting down on 128 already. I'm 134. I just sat down, you know. But that's how it is, y'all. I'm telling you, efficiency, seeing a lot of people. In America, to see somebody, you know, you gotta make an appointment, and you can do the appointment online. Now you can schedule your appointment ahead of time, and we thought that was a convenience because we can schedule an appointment ahead of time instead of just having to go to the bank and sit there and not know when you were going to be seen."

She praised the system, saying:

"Everything's timed. There are the screens. You see the little screen numbers. Yo, I'm telling you, I love it."

Mzansi reacts to the woman's praise

Netizens reacted to the US woman's praise shared on her TikTok page @divinetruthteller41's video:

@MukondeliMudogwa wrote:

"There's free WiFi to keep you busy while waiting 😁."

@Tebby said:

"God dang!!! You scheduled appointments to go to the bank??? 😳😳😳 What is going on in America??"

@PalesaSerutla shared:

"You're making me appreciate my country more, hey."

@Krit joked:

"Wait till you go to the hospital. They see you the same day without an appointment 😂."

@TherealXoli gushed:

"The more you post about our country, the more I appreciate that we are the best country in the world."

@LAVO added:

"The system is new, though. We used to queue for 4 km 😂 like we are voting 🗳️ so thank Capitec or FNB."

@P.A commented:

"We do so much online with banking. We order our cards online, and they deliver them at home."

@ikobo explained:

"It's because we don't go to banks. You can do at least 94% of what you need online/app. Our banking caters for those remotely located. Convenience is key in African innovation."

Life differences between USA and SA

According to another individual, Brooke Axness, who moved from the USA to SA and shared on Iowa International Programs, there are many differences between the two countries. One major difference is "African Time," which is the concept that everyone is more laid-back and relaxed in Africa when it comes to time and punctuality. Coming from the US, you would most likely be fired for coming in late to work, but in SA, it's more accepted.

Another difference is prices. Everything in SA is cheaper, with groceries that would normally cost over $100 (around R1700 according to Wise currency converter on 20 November 2025) in the States costing less than half the price in SA. Going to a nice restaurant in Sa for Americans is never a problem because it's usually less than $5 for a typical meal, including drinks.

