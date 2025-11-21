A South African woman in the USA showed people how much she spent on food from her home country

The woman practically spared no expense to satisfy her cravings for South African food

The lady posted photos of the grocery items she got that are easily available at affordable prices in South Africa, but cost more when abroad

South Africans were stunned by a woman who spent a pretty penny to date Mzansi flavours while in America. The lady shared a post that made South Africans grateful to still live in the country.

"The TikTok post of the woman highlighting how expensive South African food is abroad received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the woman's photos.

A young lady's video showed people that her craving for South African food did some serious damage to her bank balance. First on her list of South African foods she bought was the smallest box of 500g Future Life, which cost R242, but starts at R46.99 in Mzansi. 1 kg of samp cost her R347, which is typically R21 per kg. A box of 4 Cans of chakalaka costs R363, R90 per can as opposed to R25. Next, 2.5 kg of maize meal cost her R588, a massive difference from R21 per kg in SA. Chicken feet cost R69, a price point that would be outrageous since they cost R40 per kg or less and she was not impressed by their size. A bottle of Amarula cost her R519, and a bottle of wine, The Chocolate Block, cost R605.

South Africa discusses woman's expenses

While some people were stunned by the prices of typically affordable South African products. Others thought @natasha_zee must have managed if she earns in a foreign currency. Many jokes that she needed to come back home. See the photos of her purchases below:

Mk stance said:

"I would fast like nobody’s business, even become a prayer warrior."

Rene_in_style wrote:

"Lol when I say I convert and my family says I must stop lol, you buy one peach of 100rand 5$ 😂in SA that’s not even R10."

Rxfiloe_ said:

"When I was overseas, I had to forget about food from home and just enjoy whatever they had. Now I am home, and I miss Korean food."

Get scented remarked:

"I'd be so skinny coz I'm not paying that much for food and I'm also not going to eat their GMO rubbish😭😭😭😭💔"

Adies Boyz was stunned:

"You are rich wena 🙄😡"

danzel .b added:

"It's not bad because it goes with your salary and currency there."

aphiwe gumbi said:

"Converting is the thief of joy, spend unganaki, buy as if you don't know the price of these items back home🤣"

