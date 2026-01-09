An Eastern Cape teacher shared a video showing the transformation of a small dilapidated house

The clip showed the process of breaking down portions of the house, extending it, and building it up

South Africans congratulated the woman on her accomplishment

A teacher from the Eastern Cape on the right and a house that she bought on the left. Images: @rural_teacher0

Source: TikTok

An Eastern Cape teacher who shares personal content on her TikTok page @rural_teacher0, posted a video on 8 January 2026 showing an impressive transformation of a house she bought.

In the video, she shows a small house that was bought. It was a little bit dilapidated, small, and the roofing wasn't very good. The clip then showed them breaking down the home and putting up new walls while extending it to be a much bigger home than it was. You could see them setting up the blocks with builders working on the project. They didn't break down the entire house, just a portion of it where they were extending.

The video showed the rooms or walls that were set up in the back of the house to extend the home. Viewers could see them putting up the roof beams and pillars near the entrance where the doorway was going to be. The wooden frames for roofing were put in place, then the metal sheets started to be set up. The home was getting extended quite well, and water tanks were set up in the backyard area

The clip showed them plastering the floors and covering them. There were spaces left for windows, and viewers also got to see them building a wall fence around the home. They built and put up a gated area for the entrance of the home.

The video also shows the materials that were bought, including sand, pillars, and blocks, as well as the people who were working on the house to eventually get it built. From where it started to where it currently is when the woman posted the video, it was quite a huge difference and quite an accomplishment to see such a small home become such a huge building.

Many shared their congratulations and admiration, while some wanted to know how much the entire project cost the woman. There was a lot of positivity from the viewers.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA congratulates the teacher

People congratulated the TikToker @rural_teacher0 on her amazing achievement:

@ronaldmkhari asked:

"Wow, how much is the whole project?"

@queenb gushed:

"Halalaaaaa congratulations 🥰"

@Miss_Liwane wrote:

"Akufane Neli bullisha theres so much in you… Congratulations 🥂 💃💃"

@Seipone Motaung questioned:

"How much did you spend on the whole project?"

@Vuvu Langa said:

"I'm so proud of you tshomizam❤️❤️"

@Mfanakithi 🤟 stated:

"Well done 🤗🤸🙏"

@mhizi added:

"Intle mntase🥰"

A building project for a home in the Eastern Cape. Images: @rural_teacher0

Source: TikTok

3 More home transformations

Briefly News recently reported on a woman showing off her house before and after the renovation transformation.

recently reported on a woman showing off her house before and after the renovation transformation. A Cape Town property listing sparked confusion after a three-bedroom house was advertised for R5,000.

A Mpumalanga single mum showed off her latest building success after accomplishing it in one month due to content creation.

Source: Briefly News