1st of November Stirs up Hope as SA Prepares for Change: “Praying for South Africans to Do the Right Thing”
Politics

1st of November Stirs up Hope as SA Prepares for Change: “Praying for South Africans to Do the Right Thing”

by  Reeshni Chetty
  • Social media users are using their online presence to campaign for the political parties of their choice
  • South Africans are currently preparing themselves and their followers for the upcoming 1 November local government elections
  • Social networking platforms have been used by netizens to safely campaign for the political parties during the Covid 19 pandemic

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans are preparing themselves for the first of next month to bring change into the country. 1 November is election day, a public holiday and a day that will go down in the history books of Mzansi.

Saffas have been using their online presence to advocate for the political parties of their choice. Social media has been a helping hand to many in terms of political campaigning as the country is still gripped by the Covid 19 pandemic.

Read also

'I'd also stay away': KZN community to boycott elections, Mzansi feels move is justified

'1 November' has been trending on Twitter as netizens discuss their preferred candidates who they believe will bring about change in the rainbow nation.

1 November, local government elections, voting, IEC, South Africa, social media
Social media users are preparing for the upcoming local government elections on 1 November. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images
Source: Getty Images

South Africans campaign for their political party

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@fusiMatetelane said:

"Vote EFF on the 1st of November. Give us a chance to prove you wrong!"

@bongzmessi wrote:

"So somewhere, the government is preparing & gathering the 4th wave to unleash on the citizens after they have voted on the 1st of November."

@Fighter_Happy36 tweeted:

"Waiting for the 1st of November 2021 to vote the #ANC out of power."

@tebello_mhlongo shared:

"ActionSA could not have come at a better time than this. The people of South Africa are crying for change, may you not disappoint us. 1st of November I'll be making my mark."

Read also

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says SA seeing only 'isolated' criminal incidents

KZN community to boycott upcoming elections, SA feels the move is justified

In other election-related news, Briefly News previously reported that people living at an informal settlement in Cato Crest outside Durban in KwaZulu-Natal have threatened to boycott the upcoming municipal elections.

The disgruntled dwellers are stating a string of reasons for their firm stance, including, among others, the heaps of uncollected waste and a sewerage spill within their settlement.

The community, which has lambasted the poor service delivery and labelled it as a serious health concern, said they've had enough of the empty promises and simply want more decent living conditions.

Source: Briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel