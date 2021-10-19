Social media users are using their online presence to campaign for the political parties of their choice

South Africans are currently preparing themselves and their followers for the upcoming 1 November local government elections

Social networking platforms have been used by netizens to safely campaign for the political parties during the Covid 19 pandemic

South Africans are preparing themselves for the first of next month to bring change into the country. 1 November is election day, a public holiday and a day that will go down in the history books of Mzansi.

Saffas have been using their online presence to advocate for the political parties of their choice. Social media has been a helping hand to many in terms of political campaigning as the country is still gripped by the Covid 19 pandemic.

'1 November' has been trending on Twitter as netizens discuss their preferred candidates who they believe will bring about change in the rainbow nation.

South Africans campaign for their political party

@fusiMatetelane said:

"Vote EFF on the 1st of November. Give us a chance to prove you wrong!"

@bongzmessi wrote:

"So somewhere, the government is preparing & gathering the 4th wave to unleash on the citizens after they have voted on the 1st of November."

@Fighter_Happy36 tweeted:

"Waiting for the 1st of November 2021 to vote the #ANC out of power."

@tebello_mhlongo shared:

"ActionSA could not have come at a better time than this. The people of South Africa are crying for change, may you not disappoint us. 1st of November I'll be making my mark."

Source: Briefly.co.za