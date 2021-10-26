The African National Congress has called on the abaThembu nation to not follow King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's call to support the EFF

The ruling party is accusing the king of selling out his nation and people for gifts and a Mercedes Benz

Some South Africans say the abaThembu King is supporting the EFF because the party supported him when he was incarcerated

MTHATHA - The African National Congress has hit back at the King of the abaThembu people, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo for his recent support of the opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters to teach the ANC a lesson, over the weekend.

Dalindyebo was previously a staunch supporter of the ruling party, however, at the 2016 elections he defected to the Democratic Alliance. He seemingly fell out with the DA and is now backing the EFF at the municipal election polls.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has made a plea to the abaThembu people to disregard the King's call to vote for the EFF on 1 November but rather vote for the governing party, according to News24.

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayithobi stated that the Dalindyebo has acted improperly by pledging his alliance to the EFF and encouraging his nation to follow suit.

He added that the abaThembu King should accept the Mercedes Benz SUV that was promised to him and not sell out his nation.

The EFF has since welcomed Dalindyebo's endorsement of the political organisation and has called his support a blessing and a gift, reports The Citizen.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the ANC's request to ignore the abaThembu King:

@Being_Truer said:

"They forget that while they ensure that the King was arrested, EFF fought for him to be released. Now the reality is shocking them. King Dalindyebo is teaching us the basic life lessons. Always support those who support you, even if you wake up and support new people."

@takalanimasiya said:

"Dalindyebo is cheapening the Royal throne, it's available to the highest bidder."

@MatthewsMahlubi said:

"The @MYANC has thrown a towel at the King, instead of talking to his fears, they tell his subjects to ignore him.‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ It's not surprising though, Mokonyane once told residents to voetsek with their dirty votes."

@MasonMountIsMy1 said:

"Lol after that stadium shambles they still want people in Eastern Cape to vote for them."

@Mgayi4 said:

"Calling on a nation to ignore their King's call is the height of irresponsibility by the ruling party and sends a wrong message on how they perceive traditional leadership, lentšu la Kgoshi le agelwa morako."

