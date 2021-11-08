One South Africa leader, Mmusi Maimane, has said that he will run for president and plans to return to the political sphere in 2022

He will run as an independent candidate, as he believes that South Africans have lost faith in big political parties

One South Africa plans to make changes to the electoral system in South Africa before the next election

Mmusi Maimane has announced that he will run for president and has plans to bring necessary changes to South Africa. He is currently the leader of the One South Africa Movement (OSA) and was previously a DA candidate.

“I will run for president in this country because we have an agenda for change, and sometimes the position is less than that agenda and that agenda is important,” said Maimane.

According to Times Live, Maimane plans to make a comeback into the political sphere in 2022. In a poll run by the website, 51% of people who participated said they would support his run for president and 44% said they prefer other candidates.

OSA plans for election changes

OSA is planning to implement a new system for how elections take place. This goal is set to be completed before the next presidential election, News24 reports.

Maimane said that South Africans are tired of being disappointed by the big political parties and that independent candidates and smaller parties will become increasingly popular in the coming years.

"Trust in political parties and the system as a whole is at an all-time low. Rampant corruption, poor service delivery and no accountability have ensured a sustained decreased participation in democracy in South Africa," said Maimane.

Reactions to Maimane's announcement

@MziwakheMk said:

"These "independent" people. They might feel like they're for change but they delay the removal of ANC from power. As they divide the position. I observed this in one of the wards contested by 9 candidates. 76% of voters voted against then ANC cllr who was a candidate."

@bwppieterse shared:

"They all want to be the boss."

@Godfrey88887060 said:

"I really wish that Maimane could team up with ActionSA. South Africa needs people like them in order to bring a positive change & eradicate corruption at large."

@Clinton_Mokwena believes:

"I might vote for you if you are independent."

