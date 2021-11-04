Gauteng Premier David Makhura has said that the ANC has received the message from voters that real action is needed

He acknowledges that the low voter turnout was caused by socioeconomic issues, loadshedding and corruption

South Africans warned that if the ANC does not live up to its promises, it will receive even fewer votes in the 2024 election

JOHANNESBURG - David Makhura, the Gauteng Premier, has stated the disparity between the number of people who registered to vote and how many turned up at voting stations for the local government election on Monday should serve as a sign to the ANC that real action is needed.

Makhura argues that people are tired of the status quo and want to see evidence that the party is fighting corruption head-on before they regain their faith in the ANC.

“People want to see real action that we are building the capacity of the state. We going to clean up municipalities, we are going to sort out the infrastructure issues. People want to see more action – that we are fixing the South African economy," Makhura said.

Reasons voters stayed away from the polls

According to SABC News, Makhura believes that the recent spate of loadshedding was still fresh in the minds of registered voters, which caused them not to vote. Makhura has vowed that the ANC will prioritise electricity provision in the municipalities they lead.

In the 2016 local government election, 48% of registered voters in Gauteng went to the polls, but that figure decreased by 8% this year. This has caused the prediction that the ANC will only retain two of the nine municipalities in the province.

EWN reports that Makhura wants the ANC to regain its former power in Gauteng but that this can only be achieved through real action and not merely talking about what they plan to do. Makhura said that if the party does not address citizens' socio-economic problems, its votes will continue to decline.

Reactions to Makhura's statement

South Africans tweeted their comments on Makhura's statement following declining election results for the ANC. Some warned that the next election in 2024 will be the end of ANC-led municipalities, while others said that they hope Makhura is telling the truth and not making empty promises.

@SamuelJ39453362 said:

"This was a warm-up, 2024 is around the corner."

@NTOLAS shared:

"@MYANC hope this is a lesson. 2024 is around the corner. People of SA will speak yet again. They have clearly rejected the movement. Not on those that didn’t vote, but also those who did vote, chose alternative parties."

@thandisimtho said:

"Lets hope you are not just talking, but action will follow."

@Lipra_LM said:

"Tag Makhura and tell him we not worried about corruption. It's about jobs & loadshedding."

ANC concerned about low voter turnout

Earlier Briefly News reported on an ANC press briefing held at the National Results Operations Centre (N-Roc) on Wednesday to discuss the results of the municipal election that are slowly trickling in.

The ruling party stated it's become aware that the low voter turnout was a warning to the ANC from its supporters that it is time for the organisation to shape up.

Jessie Duarte, the deputy secretary-general of the ANC, highlighted that the 2021 municipal election was among the most difficult elections the party has contested in.

