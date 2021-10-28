Mmusi Maimane Roasts ANC with Cooking Metaphor: “Why Are You Not President”

Mmusi Maimane of One SA threw some heavy shade at the ANC using a metaphor involving Tito Mboweni's cooking

The former DA leader shared pics of a well-cooked chicken meal and Mboweni's cooking and made a comparison to the ruling party's service delivery

It seems as though he got some serious hype from numerous social media users, who appreciated the metaphor

One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has taken a swipe at the ANC. Sharing three images, Maimane compared the service delivery from the ruling party to a sad chicken dish. He said it was a metaphor.

The politician started off with a delicious roast chicken, perfectly marinated, and moved to an image of a raw chicken covered in garlic cloves. The last image shows the chicken shredded up with carrots in a stew - made by Tito Mboweni. He wrote:

"What they promise the voters versus what they deliver, if they deliver at all. From Eskom to education."

Mmusi Maimane has used three images of a chicken dish to metaphorically explain the ANC's service delivery. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP and @MmusiMaimane / Twitter

Maimane's unique metaphor gained traction online with many Saffas telling him to mind his own business while others enjoyed his wit. Take a look at the post below:

Mzansi responds in various ways to Maimane's metaphor:

@GiftNyathii shared:

"What’s your problem Mmusi. It’s still early in the morning, big man."

@Mzulu__ said:

"You have fresh content, your old team was really holding you back..."

@Deep_Mavic wrote:

"I bet he won't come back from this one."

@Pearl_rovholo added:

"ANC is a scam, I hope it doesn't win this time."

@khanyisipholynS asked:

"Why are you not president, mara?"

@ADaniel26099125 tweeted:

"Mmusi are you throwing shade at @tito_mboweni?"

