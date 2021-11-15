Gaddafi’s Son Is Running for President of Libya Despite Isolation

The late Muammar Gaddafi's son, Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, is running for president of Libya in next month's election

People were alerted to his intentions when a video of him signing up to run in the election was released

His involvement in the election has caused some concern, but the UN has warned that anyone who obstructs free and fair elections in Libya will face sanctions

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, the 49-year-old son of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, reportedly has plans to run for president of the country in the upcoming election next month.

This is viewed by political analysts as a controversial move, especially as he has isolated himself from public life for a number of years and is wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Cour.

According to SABC News, Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi was in a video released by the Libyan electoral commission, where he can be seen signing documents in Sebha at the election centre.

Muammar Gaddafi's son is running for president of Libya. Image: Eric VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images and MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP via Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Gaddafi's presidential plans

Prior to the 2011 uprising, commonly referred to as the Arab Spring, Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi was poised to be his father's successor in the dictatorship structure. After the uprising, he spent six years in detention, where he was held by a militia.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

After his death sentence was overturned he sequestered himself in self-imposed isolation and has rarely been spotted in public. His involvement in the upcoming presidential election has caused concerns that the fairness of the electoral process will be disturbed.

The United Nations has declared that anyone who disrupts the integrity of the election will be subject to sanctions, the BBC reports.

Reactions to Gaddafi's run for president

@kganyamaselaSA said:

"Gaddafi was never a dictator, so please respect African leaders."

@PatrickMangoch2 shared:

"Go & see Libya of today after you killed brother leader Conel Muammar Gaddaffi.if he was alive we could have United States of Africa."

@malebo_tshidi believes:

"Babylon system killed his father, muammar Gaddafi wanted Africa use one currency,European take resources from Africa, capitalism sabotage muammar Gaddafi."

Julius Malema on EFF future

Previously Briefly News reported that Julius Malema has revealed his massive goal for the Economic Freedom Fighters, much bigger than just securing the presidency.

While political parties champion to unseat the ruling ANC, Malema feels economic freedom should begin in SA:

“Our vision is not these small-minded things you’re thinking about; we want to lead Africa. We want a United States of Africa with one currency, economy, and judiciary."

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi had shared this vision for a united continent, perhaps inspiring Malema's comments.

Source: Briefly.co.za