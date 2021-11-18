The Democratic Alliance’s Geordin Hill-Lewis was inaugurated as Mayor of Cape Town on Thursday and has shared a powerful message with the residents

Hill-Lewis says he will work hard to ensure there is growth in the Mother City as he delivered his first speech in the city council

Looking at social media reactions, South Africans are celebrating the 34-year-old’s appointment as Cape Town mayor

The Democratic Alliance's Geordin Hill-Lewis becomes the youngest mayor to serve in the Cape Town City Council after he was officially handed the reins on Thursday. The young leader headed to social media to share his vision.

The party, led by John Steenhuisen, also celebrated their ambitious leader with snaps surfacing on social media showing the new mayor with former leaders such as Tony Leon.

The inauguration programme was led by City of Cape Town municipal manager Lungelo Mbandazayo. According to IOL, Hill-Lewis said residents are talented and they deserve a great leader.

Geordin Hill-Lewis elected as the youngest Cape Town mayor

Speaking during the historical ceremony in the Mother City, Hill-Lewis said he pledges to work hard to change lives and he's honoured to lead the city. He said:

“Our residents are people of unlimited talent, and our future is brimming with unmatched potential. I am deeply humbled by the trust that you've placed in me to lead our great city into that future. I pledge to work every single day to deepen the trust that you placed in me and the government team that I now lead.”

Quoted by News24, the 34-year-old said it’s time the city got a fresh-thinking leader. He also congratulated the former mayor, Dan Plato. He added:

"I wish to honour my predecessor, Mayor Dan Plato, who laid the foundation that we will build on over the coming five years. Ek sê vir jou baie dankie, Dan (I say thank you very much, Dan)."

Social media users also shared their thoughts on Geordin Hill-Lewis

@FerialHaffajee said:

“Congratulations and have fun.”

@Lexy_Irl said:

“Congrats, please try to be better than your party.”

@WarrenRcomedian said:

“His opening speech promised the same level of services everywhere in the city. This is either a very good thing for everyone or a really terrible thing.”

@LeoBombayage said:

“I've never done this in my life but I have to admit that having this fellow being elected mayor of CT gives me chest pains.”

Geordin Hill-Lewis: Youngest Cape Town mayor plans to end loadshedding and fight crime using technology

In a related article, Briefly News posted that the Democratic Alliance has made the decision to elect Geordin Hill-Lewis as the mayor of the City of Cape Town, making him the youngest person to oversee the city at the age of 34.

Hill-Lewis began his career at a young age and at the age of 24, he became the youngest Member of Parliament in 2011.

Hill-Lewis succeeds Dan Plato, who served as the Cape Town Mayor between 2009 and 2011 and again between 2018 to 2021. Speaking to Briefly News, Hill-Lewis explains what being the youngest mayor in the history of Cape Town means to him and to the City.

