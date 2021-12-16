The Jacob Zuma Foundation has rejected the Pretoria High Court's decision to order former president Jacob Zuma to return to prison

Zuma was previously granted medical parole, but the court discovered that this was illegally given

The former president has applied for leave to appeal the court's decision and the foundation is hopeful that he will be successful

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation said that the Pretoria High Court's decision to order former president Jacob Zuma to return to prison is based on revenge. Zuma had previously been released on medical parole, which the court subsequently discovered was unlawful.

The Foundation added that Zuma has applied to appeal the court's decision with the intention of the court setting aside the decision to release him on medical parole.

Yesterday (15 December) the Pretoria High Court ordered Zuma to complete his 15-month prison sentence, eNCA reports.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation confirmed that the former president has applied for leave to appeal. Image: MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Zuma's decision to apply for leave to appeal

According to EWN, Mzwanele Manyi, a Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, has expressed that he believes the court's decision was incorrect. He referred to the court order as "cruel and vindictive."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

After serving two of the 15 months he was sentenced to, Zuma was granted medical parole by Arthur Fraser, resulting in his release in September.

Fraser's decision was deemed unlawful by the Pretoria High Court in their judgment yesterday, which could see Zuma spending Christmas in prison.

Reactions to Zuma's appeal application

@malape_nkosana said:

"All the money he stole from the state, he's spending on legal costs."

@Ray31383278 shared:

"Not with our tax money."

@coolkat_1 believes:

"Let him go to prison while his gangsters appeal. We need him in jail for now!"

@epidiologist remarked:

"Western Cape will be leading the unrest this time around."

@Justwat27715974 believes:

"A liar through and through."

Sending Zuma back to prison is "political revenge", says the EFF after court's decision

Yesterday Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has expressed their view that former president Jacob Zuma's return to prison serves no purpose besides "political revenge."

Vuyani Pambo, a spokesperson for the party, said that they do not think that Zuma poses a threat to society nor does he require rehabilitation.

"It’s the malicious use of the law. The point is that he must be corrected and in this case, it looks like there is a clear mandate to punish as opposed to correct," Pambo said.

Source: Briefly.co.za