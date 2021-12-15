The Economic Freedom Fighters do not believe that Jacob Zuma's court-mandated return to prison serves any purpose

The party have referred to the Pretoria High Court's decision as "political revenge", which will punish rather than rehabilitate

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has urged South Africans to stop harassing them over the telephone

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has expressed their view that former president Jacob Zuma's return to prison serves no purpose besides "political revenge."

Vuyani Pambo, a spokesperson for the party, said that they do not think that Zuma poses a threat to society nor does he require rehabilitation.

"It’s the malicious use of the law. The point is that he must be corrected and in this case, it looks like there is a clear mandate to punish as opposed to correct," Pambo said.

The EFF has criticised the High Court for ordering Jacob Zuma to return to prison. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Reasons for Zuma's return to prison and response from his Foundation

According to SABC News, the Pretoria High Court found that a previous court decision, overseen by Arthur Fraser, to allow Zuma out on medical parole was unlawful. Therefore, the former president has to return to prison.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Following this ruling, the Jacob Zuma Foundation was inundated with telephone calls from South Africans who want to voice their opinions on the matter.

Mzwanele Manyi, a spokesperson for the foundation, said that people must stop harassing the foundation and blocking their telephone lines, The Witness reports.

South Africa reacts to the EFF's statement

@ErnieztweetzSA said:

"The purpose it will serve is to remind people that nobody is above the law."

@MbuyiswaShabang believes:

"The main agenda everyday is our land. The continuation of shifting focus to JZ is no longer serving any purpose."

@DVD68459951 shared:

"Looting is loading. We're hungry."

@kulzid asked:

"Question, how is this helping the country move forward? ANC is playing itself, it can only be an own goal."

@UnsafeVaccines said:

"This judgement is making life difficult for retailers."

AfriForum and the DA welcome the court's decision to send Zuma back to prison

Earlier Briefly News reported that civil society group AfriForum said it welcomes the Pretoria High Court's decision to send former President Jacob Zuma back to prison to serve out his sentence.

AfriForum called on Msholozi to accept the judgment and follow the rule of law on the matter. Ernst Roets, the Head of Policy and Action at AfriForum said the organisation was very concerned about the double standards South African courts have been displaying when it comes to senior politicians.

Roets explained that the treatment of the courts of certain politicians is the main reason the organisation got involved in Zuma's medical parole matter. He added that the civil society group is pleased with the outcome of the judgment.

Source: Briefly.co.za