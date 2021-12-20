Gwede Mantashe, the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, has contracted Covid-19 for a second time

President Ramaphosa has stressed the importance of vaccination and adhering to Covid-19 protocols this festive season

South Africa had mixed reactions to Mantashe's Covid-19 status, with some wishing him a good recovery and others questioning the efficacy of the vaccine

JOHANNESBURG - On Saturday (18 December) Gwede Mantashe, the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.

Mantashe is isolating and the presidency has reported that he has maintained a good disposition throughout. The minister's diagnosis comes after President Ramaphosa's positive Covid-19 test result a week earlier.

According to eNCA, the president has encouraged South Africans to protest themselves by getting vaccinated and adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols, such as social distancing and wearing face masks.

Gwede Mantashe has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

President Ramaphosa warns South Africans about Covid-19 over the festive season

Ramaphosa has told South Africans to be cautious of situations that could be superspreaders for Covid-19, particularly over the festive season. TimesLIVE reports that the president wants South Africans to avoid holding and attending such events.

“Risky or careless behaviour will endanger public health and economic activity, neither of which the country can afford during this important period for the retail and tourism sectors", Ramaphosa said.

The president wants to avoid overcrowding at hospitals and Covid-related deaths as much as possible, saying that the government's immediate priority is ensuring the health and safety of all people living in South Africa.

Reactions to Gwede Mantashe contracting Covid-19 a second time

South Africans took to Twitter to comment on Mantashe's positive Covid-19 status and to wish him well in his recovery. Briefly News takes a look at a few here:

@Boitshepo901 said:

"Tigers don't cry, get well soon tiger."

@hookahkid suggested:

"Maybe while he's convalescencing, someone who knows what they're doing can fix the mess he's caused."

@Kgabo18979785 asked:

@AbutiJosef believes:

"Ayi, Gwede Mantashe is not obeying social distance regulations, hence he got Covid-19 again."

@TBushet asked:

"Is that even possible?"

@mashoodoZ said:

@JohnOsiah shared:

"Get well Gwede."

