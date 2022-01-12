Carl Niehaus has expressed his disapproval of President Cyril Ramaphosa and said that the president should not run for a second term

The African National Congress in Limpopo expressed their support for Ramaphosa at their 110th anniversary last weekend

Niehaus believes that the ruling party are creating the impression that Ramphosa serving a second term in office is inevitable

POLOKWANE - Carl Niehaus has expressed his disapproval of President Cyril Ramaphosa and said that the president should not be allowed to run for a second term in office. This follows the African National Congress (ANC) declaring their support of Ramaphosa at their 110th anniversary in Limpopo on 8 January.

Niehaus said that the ANC's support of Ramaphosa's second term run was premature and amounts to a bad political strategy. He added that the ruling party are creating the impression that Ramphosa serving a second term in office is inevitable and that he stands unopposed within the ANC.

According to Niehaus, the ANC is currently fragile and there is a possibility that a power struggle or contestation of presidential candidates can cause the party to collapse. He said that this situation is presented to the public as an ultimatum where they can either support Ramaphosa or risk severing the ruling party, TimesLIVE reports.

The ANC supports Ramaphosa for a second term

Stanley Chupu Mathabatha, the chairperson for the ANC in Limpopo, said that the ruling party supports Ramaphosa serving a second term in office, according to IOL. Mathabatha elaborated that local municipalities in his province backed Ramaphosa too.

The provincial chairperson added that the party's reason for supporting Ramaphosa is that he is committed to renewing South Africa and uniting the ANC, which are projects that Mathabatha believes he should have the opportunity to complete.

We identify with this commitment to unite the party, we align with the commitment to rescue the ANC from factionalism and patronage," he said.

South Africans react to Niehaus not supporting Ramaphosa

