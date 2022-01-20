More than 10 Buffalo City Municipality officials are facing charges for alleging scamming the municipality of R10 million that was meant for Nelson's Mandela's funeral

The municipality has now decided to stop paying the legal fees of four of the accused former officials

South Africans are wondering why the municipality was footing the bill for their legal fees in the first place

BUFFALO CITY - Following the late Nelson Mandela's funeral in 2013, 14 municipal officials were accused of benefitting R10 million from the Buffalo City municipality and made it seem like the money was being used for the funeral.

Four of the officials were being represented by advocate Mike Maseti, and Maseti was being paid by the municipality, however, the municipality has made the decision to no longer pay the legal fees.

The NPA believes the officials accused of siphoning R10 million meant for Nelson Mandela's funeral will be found guilty. Image: Theana Breugem

Source: Getty Images

The four officials are the former municipality speaker Luleka Simon-Ndzele, Zukiswa Ncitha, the former mayor as well as Sindiswa Gomba who is a former Buffalo City councillor and former supply chain manager Thembelani Sali, are without council, reports News24.

Gomba describes the move by the municipality as suspicious, highlighting that they do not have the funds to cover the legal fees. Gomba went on to say the trial could last for three months and the legal bill could amount to R2 million.

Gomba says she is innocent of the crimes she has been accused of adding that all she did was attend certain meetings and did not conspire with anyone, according to SABC News.

The National Prosecuting Authority is confident that the accused will be found guilty for all 27 counts they are facing.

South Africans disappointed the municipality was paying the legal fees

Social media users are questioning the Buffalo City municipality for paying the legal fees of the accused. They believe that the municipality should have never paid for their fees in the first place.

Here are some comments:

@JustMe01208953 said:

"[They] shouldn't have paid in the first place. Don't think my boss will pay my fees if I stole money from him."

@Antonov007007 said:

"Why was the city paying for them?"

@obitseng

"Are we still here, almost 10 years, this is a joke."

@ShaunSi18288079 said:

"Legal aid is free."

