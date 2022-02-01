Julius Malema Lauded as Inspiration to SA Youth by ActionSA’s Bongani Baloyi

Bongani Baloyi posted on social media that young people in politics can look up to Julius Malema as an example of someone who succeeded after leaving a party

Baloyi recently left the Democratic Alliance to join ActionSA under the leadership of Herman Mashaba

Some leaders in the Democratic Alliance, such as Helen Zille, do not think that Baloyi's move was a wise decision

Bongani Baloyi addressed statements following his recent departure from the Democratic Alliance (DA) to join ActionSA. He cited Julius Malema as one of his inspirations.

Julius Malema, who leads the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), was previously a member of the African National Congress (ANC) and its Youth League before leaving in 2012 to start his own political party.

Baloyi posted that young South Africans in politics can stand to learn from Malema's decision. He added that one does not have to remain in the same political party for the duration of one's life.

Baloyi's move from the DA to ActionSA

Baloyi previously served as Midvaal mayor and was a member of the DA. He recently left to join ActionSA under the leadership of Herman Mashaba, TimesLIVE reports. However, Helen Zille disagrees that his move was the best one to make.

Zille, the DA's federal chairperson, believes that Baloyi will eventually regret leaving the party. Despite rumours that Zille and Baloyi butted heads, the federal chairperson claims that they have always enjoyed pleasant interactions.

“I don’t believe in whatever the DA is trying to do at this point in time. I don’t have anything personal against Helen Zille, or John Steenhuisen for that matter, but the entire body [of the] DA and what it has become today is a space that’s foreign to me and I want to go elsewhere,” Baloyi said.

Reactions to Baloyi's statements about Malema

@mm_mokoena believes:

"Julius is the greatest politician of our times."

@Kungawo_Ndalo remarked:

"There's a difference between leaving and expulsion."

@NkululekoMantsh shared:

"Quiet frankly Bongani the time of partisan politics has ended. We have to vote on a point by point basis."

@PeterGunston1 said:

"Bongani, the correct message is one that demonstrates the short-coming of other parties as a correct reason for young people to leave and join ActionSA."

@spideywamzansi asked:

"Why are people even members of political parties? It's not about the parties, it's about our country."

