Ace Magashule believes that the African National Congress will not exist by 2024 if its current factionalism challenges persist

Magashule expressed his concern that appointing non-party members to leadership positions may deepen existing factions

He plans to challenge the party's step-aside resolution at the Constitutional Court to have his suspension overturned

JOHANNESBURG - Ace Magashule, the suspended secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC), believes that the party will disintegrate if its current factionalism challenges persist and are not resolved.

Magashule was addressing claims that the party was looking to appoint a non-member to its secretariat. He said that this would be ill-advised as it may further the factionalism that is already happening within the ANC.

Currently, the party's day-to-day operations are overseen by Paul Mashatile, the treasurer-general, who was required to step up in his role after Magashule's suspension from the party, The Sowetan reports.

Ace Magashule believes that factionalism in the ANC needs to be addressed urgently.

Source: Getty Images

Magashule's plans to take legal action

According to EWN, Magashule wants to appeal the ANC's step-aside decision, which forces party leaders facing charges to resign from the party or face suspension. After refusing to leave the ANC when he faced charges, Magashule was suspended and was not allowed to participate in any party activities.

He has announced that he wants to argue his case at the Constitutional Court, following his previous failure to appeal the Supreme Court of Appeal decision. Magashule hopes that a win at the Constitutional Court will deem the ANCs step-aside resolution unconstitutional.

Magashule added that every South African has the right to argue against laws and decisions they think are unjust and continue to appeal until they are successful.

South Africans react to Magashule's remarks

@samstone1945 believes:

"The biggest injustice is that he sits at home on full pay and benefits until this mess gets sorted out and then they will find another portfolio for him to carry on with his normal life."

@BraAsh9 said:

"Fees for such cases are not something at which to scoff. He and Mr. Zuma seem to have limitless sources of funds. If the sources are donors, then the SARS might get interested in the fund exchanges. However, I don’t want to give any credit to the SARS for being alert and alive."

@MarinaMoCos remarked:

"I would be just as happy if there were no Ace Magashule in 2024."

@Zongolo5 shared:

"I agree with you Mr Magashule now is the time we forget about ANC for good."

@MxolisiDumisa said:

"He thought he was untouchable."

