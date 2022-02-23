Budget Speech 2022: EFF Wants ANC to Reject World Bank Loans, Protests Ensue

Enoch Godongwana, the Minister of Finance, delivered the annual Budget Speech in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - Today (23 February), Enoch Godongwana, the Minister of Finance, delivered the annual Budget Speech in Cape Town. This was met by protests by different groups, including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The protested outside the speech venue to display their opposition to the World Bank loan which Godongwana recently secured for South Africa to cover the country's debts. The party believe that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) should not accept international loans.

How the EFF thinks SA should be funded

Sinawo Tambo, a spokesperson for the EFF, said that Godongwana should focus on direct investment from foreign investors instead of relying on big global financial institutions to assist South Africa, SABC News reports.

“So we don’t expect anything new. We expect more promises as if these State of the Nation Addresses and Budget Speeches are the beginning of new terms.

Because they don’t seem to remember that there are promises they made in the previous year that they need to be upheld,” Tambo said.

South Africans react to EFF's Budget Speech protest

@ComradeCadre believes:

"Your protests are misguided. ANC applied for loans, IMF granted. NO one forces ANC, to apply for and, accept loans. EFF is becoming increasingly irrelevant."

@Manoj91417366 said:

"Then tell people to work and produce, not dance and sing and destroy. The economy will improve and no need to take loans to bail out everyone including paying your salary."

@Balstrome remarked:

"11/10 of them will not understand what the speech means. But they are against it."

@CardMarcelle shared:

"Rent a crowd! Troublemakers trying to be relevant! Only thing this lot are good at!"

