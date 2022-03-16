ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has rejected Mmusi Maimane's public debate invite and claimed that the former national DA leader is just seeking attention

Maimane took to social media to react to Mashaba's harsh criticism of the DA for proposing amnesty for foreign nationals who don't have proper documents to be in Mzansi

The majority of South Africans also slammed Maimane for questioning the country's laws and shared that foreign nationals are allowed here as long as they have legal papers

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has slammed Mmusi Maimane's public debate invite on immigration issues in Mzansi. Mashaba claime that the One SA Movement leader wants to score cheap political points.

Maimane's call for the debate was sparked by Mashaba's critisicm of the Democratic Alliance (DA) after the opposition party proposed amnesty for undocumented foreign nationals in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the former national DA leader suggested that opinionated media personality Redi Tlabi should moderate the debate on the hot topic.

TimesLIVE reports that Mashaba rejected the invite because Maimane was just looking for "political clout". Herman Mashaba told Maimane to refer to the country's constitution instead of "looking for relevance".

South Africans shared mixed views to Maimane's post. Many disagreed with him, adding that foreign nationals are welcome in Mzansi as long as they have proper documents.

@EdS_888 commented:

"There’s no need for a debate on this. All what South Africans are asking for is for our immigration laws to be respected and enforced. Foreigners are welcome here, but should not be here illegally. What’s difficult to understand here Mmusi? Or do you want to debate the law?"

@LonePatriot_ said:

"No. Our laws are clear and not up for debate. Let criminal illegal immigrants go or be deported, and let their so called employers be prosecuted for flouting immigration laws. Simple, stop complicating matters."

@siya6888 commented:

"What's there to debate when everything we're complaining about we see daily happening, how about you guys get out of the suburbs and come see for yourself exactly what we talking about."

@Nkulu_Ntuli wrote:

"This sellout @MmusiMaimane wanna remain relevant."

@Levigos said:

"Your topic is misguided already and isn't gonna solve anything except fuelling the tension. How about approaching it from #PutSouthAfricansFirst angle in relation to high unemployment rate, pandemic and last but not list, the hypocrisy and double standards against South Africans."

Herman Mashaba slams DA for proposing amnesty for undocumented foreign nationals

In related news, Briefly News reported that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba criticised the main opposition party, the DA, for its stance on undocumented foreign nationals in South Africa.

Mashaba said the DA's proposal to offer amnesty to millions of undocumented migrants in the country does not consider millions of unemployed South Africans.

According to TimesLIVE, The DA's proposal suggests giving a grace period to the foreign nationals. The publication further states that the grace period will allow undocumented foreign nationals to return to their home countries and re-enter South Africa legally.

